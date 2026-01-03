How public art bridges heritage and future in our cities

This is the impetus behind Manar Abu Dhabi, a Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative that has returned this year for its second edition and expands for the first time to Al Ain. Under the theme The Light Compass, artists from the UAE and across the world are exploring the Gulf’s ancestral relationship with light. How light once guided seafarers across open waters and desert travellers across shifting terrain, and how it continues to shape the sensory language of the region. Light, in this sense, becomes a metaphor for understanding where we came from, how we move through the present, and how we imagine what lies ahead.