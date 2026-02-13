GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Ramadan at Al Ain Zoo: Family fun, live music and extended hours

Celebrate Ramadan at Al Ain Zoo with kids’ activities and evening hours

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Al Ain Zoo goes festive: Ramadan nights filled with wildlife and family fun
Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Zoo, one of the largest in the Middle East, is rolling out a special lineup of activities for the Ramadan, including family-friendly experiences, musical evenings, and the return of the annual Ramadan Zoo Night Run. Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings

The zoo will operate with adjusted opening hours from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily.

Guests can enjoy a stroll among more than 4,000 animals, soak in the winter breeze, and relax in outdoor majlis seating overlooking giraffes and rhinos. Bird and reptile pop-up encounters will also be available until late evening.

Highlights for visitors:

Break your fast in a wildlife setting:

  • Newly opened Zarafa Restaurant serves traditional chicken machboos.

  • Oasis Café offers classic UAE luqaimat with hot chocolate for dessert.

Evening entertainment for the whole family:

  • Live oud and qanun performances set a traditional musical atmosphere.

  • Children can enjoy face painting, animal-themed play areas, henna, and traditional games in the Pavilion area.

Ramadan Zoo Night Run returns:

  • Scheduled for February 28, starting at 10:00 PM.

  • Distances: 2.5km or 5km, suitable for beginners and amateur runners.

  • Finishers receive Al Ain Zoo themed medals.

Educational experiences at Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Center:

  • Interactive exhibits showcase the zoo’s conservation programs.

  • Night projection Heritage shows available with extended Ramadan timings.

  • Focus on sustainability, biodiversity, and wildlife awareness.

Ticket information:

  • General admission: Dh31.50 (adults), Dh10.50 (children 3–12), free for under 3.

  • Al Ain Safari: 45-minute private SUV guided journey for up to six guests, Dh1,050.

Al Ain Zoo offers a unique blend of nature, culture, and entertainment, making it an ideal destination for families and visitors during the holy month.

