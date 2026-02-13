Ramadan at Al Ain Zoo: Family fun, live music and extended hours

Celebrate Ramadan at Al Ain Zoo with kids’ activities and evening hours
Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Zoo, one of the largest in the Middle East, is rolling out a special lineup of activities for the Ramadan, including family-friendly experiences, musical evenings, and the return of the annual Ramadan Zoo Night Run. Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings
The zoo will operate with adjusted opening hours from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily.
Guests can enjoy a stroll among more than 4,000 animals, soak in the winter breeze, and relax in outdoor majlis seating overlooking giraffes and rhinos. Bird and reptile pop-up encounters will also be available until late evening.
Break your fast in a wildlife setting:
Newly opened Zarafa Restaurant serves traditional chicken machboos.
Oasis Café offers classic UAE luqaimat with hot chocolate for dessert.
Live oud and qanun performances set a traditional musical atmosphere.
Children can enjoy face painting, animal-themed play areas, henna, and traditional games in the Pavilion area.
Scheduled for February 28, starting at 10:00 PM.
Distances: 2.5km or 5km, suitable for beginners and amateur runners.
Finishers receive Al Ain Zoo themed medals.
Interactive exhibits showcase the zoo’s conservation programs.
Night projection Heritage shows available with extended Ramadan timings.
Focus on sustainability, biodiversity, and wildlife awareness.
General admission: Dh31.50 (adults), Dh10.50 (children 3–12), free for under 3.
Al Ain Safari: 45-minute private SUV guided journey for up to six guests, Dh1,050.
Al Ain Zoo offers a unique blend of nature, culture, and entertainment, making it an ideal destination for families and visitors during the holy month.