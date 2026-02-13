Retailers cut prices as bulk deals, apps hike savings — What to know before you stock up
Dubai: As Ramadan 2026 approaches, UAE supermarkets are not just launching seasonal promotions — they’re resetting prices, pushing bulk bundles and shifting major savings online. For residents managing tighter household budgets, this year’s shopping season is less about flashy banners and more about knowing where genuine value sits.
Here’s how much things cost now — and how to shop smarter before the month begins.
For pantry essentials, prices are relatively stable — but brand and pack size make a noticeable difference.
Sugar (2kg) is retailing between Dh7.50 and Dh9.50, making it one of the most predictable items on the shelf. Flour (1kg) ranges from Dh4.85 to Dh6.00, but families baking regularly may save more by buying 5kg packs from brands like Aashirvaad or Al Baker, which frequently run “Buy 2” deals.
With Basmati rice, the gap between standard and premium brands is significant. A 5kg bag typically costs Dh34 to Dh55, depending on grain length and label. Premium names such as Tilda or India Gate sit at the higher end, but bulk promotions often reduce the per-kilo cost considerably.
Cooking oil (1.5L) — sunflower or corn — is priced between Dh15.80 and Dh18.50, while twin packs (notably Afia) hover around Dh29, offering better value for larger households.
Dates remain central to iftar tables:
Sukkari or Khalas (1kg): ~Dh15.50
Large Medjool dates: Dh35+ depending on origin
For beverages, Vimto (710ml) ranges from Dh8.50 to Dh10.50, while Rooh Afza (800ml) sits between Dh7.50 and Dh9.00. Seasonal produce like watermelon remains affordable at Dh1.50–Dh2.50 per kg, particularly GCC-grown varieties.
The takeaway? Pack size and brand selection matter more than headline discount percentages.
Beyond seasonal deals, structural pricing changes are shaping this Ramadan.
Choithrams has launched one of the UAE’s largest price resets, cutting prices on nearly 10,000 essential products — almost a third of its total range. The phased rollout in early 2026 focuses on high-frequency items like rice, milk, lentils, tea and dairy. The first 3,500-item phase alone is projected to return Dh13 million in savings to shoppers.
Meanwhile, LuLu Group has announced discounts of up to 65% across grocery, fresh food, electronics, homeware and fashion, supported by sourcing offices in 27 countries to maintain supply stability. These aren’t one-week flash offers — many UAE retailers are signalling longer-term value positioning ahead of peak Ramadan demand.
Retailers are clearly steering shoppers toward bulk buying and digital platforms.
Pre-packed grocery kits priced between Dh50 and Dh100 are widely available at Carrefour and LuLu. These typically include rice, flour, sugar, oil, lentils and tea, with advertised discounts of up to 50%. Charity iftar boxes on Noon and Careem start from Dh10 per meal, blending convenience with community giving.
Many of the strongest savings are now app-based:
Noon’s “Ramadan Ready” campaign offers up to 15% extra cashback on grocery orders above Dh200.
Carrefour’s “Fresh Savers” section lists 25–60% discounts on pantry staples such as canned chickpeas, pasta and frozen poultry.
Amazon UAE is pushing bulk beverage discounts when buying cases of six or twelve.
Stacking app deals with bank card promotions can noticeably lower total bills across the month.
Retailers like Carrefour, Lulu, Nesto, and Union Coop., are also pairing food with appliances, among other offers. Here are few such examples:
“Greens” and “Foster Clark’s” 5+1 free dessert bundles retail around Dh10–Dh14.
Air fryers starting from Dh78 are bundled with frozen snacks like samosas and spring rolls.
For families already planning these purchases, the bundles can offer real value — but they’re designed to increase basket size.
Retailers say consumer expectations have shifted. After surveying nearly 8,000 customers last year, value, transparency, and consistency ranked above short-term flash promotions.
At the same time, tighter consumer protection rules and stronger e-commerce regulations mean pricing and digital payments are under closer scrutiny than before.
Alongside retailer-driven discounts, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism has activated its Ramadan 2026 price monitoring campaign. Nine essential categories — including rice, sugar, flour, oil, eggs, dairy, poultry, legumes, and bread — cannot see price increases without prior approval.
More than 627 major outlets are digitally linked to a monitoring system that tracks pricing in real time, while inspection teams will conduct hundreds of visits during Ramadan. Authorities have also warned against fake discounts and unjustified hikes, with fines reaching Dh100,000 for violations.
For shoppers, this adds a layer of reassurance — especially on core staples that households buy weekly. It underscores a broader shift: this Ramadan, regulatory oversight and retailer initiatives are working together to protect budgets while ensuring supply remains strong.
Ramadan 2026 isn’t just about stable shelf prices — it’s also about calculated buying.
Bulk packs often beat smaller formats.
App deals frequently undercut in-store discounts.
Cashback adds up across four weeks.
Bundle deals only work if they match real household needs.
For UAE residents, a little comparison shopping — especially online — could translate into meaningful savings by Eid.