Dubai warns residents against panic buying and fake Ramadan discounts

Consumers urged to verify offers, avoid hidden charges and overspending
Dubai: Dubai’s consumer protection department has urged residents to shop responsibly during promotional seasons and avoid excessive purchasing, warning that misleading discounts and unnecessary stockpiling can place pressure on household finances and disrupt market stability.
Ahmad Ahli, Acting Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, said retailers are required to clearly display both the original and discounted prices when advertising offers.
He stressed that no hidden charges or undisclosed fees should be added at the point of purchase. “If consumers discover additional costs that were not disclosed, they have the right to object and request corrective action,” he said, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Al Ahli called on shoppers to review details carefully before completing purchases, particularly during seasonal sales such as Ramadan. He advised consumers to ensure that discounted items match the intended product in terms of size, weight and price, noting that similar packaging can sometimes lead to confusion, especially when products are offered in different quantities.
He also warned that some discounted products may be close to their expiry dates. While such goods remain safe for consumption, he said consumers should buy only quantities that can be used before expiry. He noted that the department frequently observes increased buying behaviour during Ramadan, with some consumers purchasing far more than their actual needs.
“This behaviour may lead to waste and create unnecessary pressure on supply chains,” Al Ahli said. He emphasised that the UAE’s retail market is well supplied and that products are available throughout the month, meaning there is no need for panic buying or excessive storage. Limits on purchasing certain goods, he added, are designed to protect consumers and prevent hoarding or resale at higher prices, rather than restrict consumer choice.
The official cautioned that bulk buying and storing food can have negative consequences. It can strain family budgets, increase food waste and lead to poor assessment of price promotions. He said some food items require specific storage conditions that may not be available in households, which increases the risk of spoilage and loss of nutritional value.
“Some products have short life cycles, and purchasing them in quantities beyond real demand often results in financial losses,” he said, adding that a balanced and planned approach to shopping remains the best way to maintain household stability and reduce waste.
Al Ahli said unplanned spending can place sudden pressure on supply chains and create artificial demand for certain products. He urged families to spread spending over time rather than concentrating large purchases in a single visit, which could lead to financial strain.
He also noted that access to retail outlets in Dubai is convenient, with stores located within minutes of most residents, allowing consumers to shop as needed instead of storing large quantities. Authorities are working to ensure price stability across the season, he said, encouraging consumers to adopt smart shopping habits based on real needs rather than low prices alone.
In addition, Al Ahli urged consumers to strengthen awareness of their rights by following basic complaint procedures. He stressed the importance of keeping receipts and promotional materials, as they form the foundation for effective and timely resolution of disputes. Many complaints submitted to the department lack supporting documents, which delays verification and official follow-up.
As part of efforts to improve services during Ramadan, the department has introduced a dedicated hotline for complaints and enquiries, alongside extended working hours to meet increased demand during the peak retail period.
Urgent complaints are typically addressed within 24 hours, while other cases, such as warranty or after-sales disputes, are resolved within four working days depending on the availability of complete information.