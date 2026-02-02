From price freezes on staples to large-scale Ramadan promotions and faster delivery, major supermarket chains and online platforms are positioning value, convenience and choice at the centre of their Ramadan strategies — even as inflation and supply chain risks continue to weigh on global food markets.

“We know that during Ramadan people buy more, but we don’t use this opportunity to increase prices. We use it to give discounts so customers feel comfortable buying what they need,” he said.

Inflation in the UAE, according to the Central Bank of the UAE’s Quarterly Economic Review, remains contained, with consumer price inflation at around 2.17 per cent in late 2025, and forecasts pointing to around 1.8 per cent in 2026. Effective price controls, diversified imports and stable energy and housing costs have helped limit sharp food price spikes.

With 47 stores across the UAE and plans to cross 50 outlets by the end of 2026, the retailer is positioning itself as a “quality without premium pricing” destination. Customers can sample Ramadan products in advance, choose from ready-to-eat options, or shop online via aggregators or Grandiose’s own delivery fleet.

