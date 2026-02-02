GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

How UAE retailers plan to keep Ramadan food prices low in 2026

Here are strategies applied by UAE retailers to protect Ramadan budgets

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
Shoppers browse Ramadan essentials at a UAE supermarket as retailers roll out price freezes and discounts ahead of the holy month.
Shoppers browse Ramadan essentials at a UAE supermarket as retailers roll out price freezes and discounts ahead of the holy month.
Gulf News Archives.

Dubai: As Ramadan approaches, UAE retailers said they are doubling down on price stability, deep discounts and smarter sourcing to shield shoppers from global cost pressures and keep everyday food essentials affordable during the holy month.

From price freezes on staples to large-scale Ramadan promotions and faster delivery, major supermarket chains and online platforms are positioning value, convenience and choice at the centre of their Ramadan strategies — even as inflation and supply chain risks continue to weigh on global food markets.

Retailers say early planning, diversified sourcing and strong supplier partnerships have helped them absorb cost pressures rather than pass them on to consumers.  According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan is expected to fall on February 19.

Price stability first

Across the sector, retailers say they are resisting the temptation to raise prices during a period when household spending naturally rises.

Grandiose CEO Mussaab Aboud said the retailer deliberately avoids hiking prices during Ramadan, despite higher demand.

“We know that during Ramadan people buy more, but we don’t use this opportunity to increase prices. We use it to give discounts so customers feel comfortable buying what they need,” he said.

Similarly, LuLu Group said it has locked in pricing early and worked closely with global suppliers to ensure fair and stable prices on essentials throughout the month.

“Our focus is on delivering a value-driven shopping experience, backed by early planning and strong supplier partnerships,” said Salim M.A., Global Operations Director at LuLu.

Inflation stays low

Retailers point out that the UAE remains one of the most stable retail markets globally, despite global food price volatility.

Inflation in the UAE, according to the Central Bank of the UAE’s Quarterly Economic Review, remains contained, with consumer price inflation at around 2.17 per cent in late 2025, and forecasts pointing to around 1.8 per cent in 2026. Effective price controls, diversified imports and stable energy and housing costs have helped limit sharp food price spikes.

According to industry executives, there are no major supply shortages or widespread price shocks expected during Ramadan.

“Global trade tensions add some logistics costs, but the UAE’s hub status, infrastructure, and adaptive strategies prevent acute disruptions,” said Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director, Partner - Al Maya Group. “We are seeing strong performance, with no broad shortages or sharp consumer price spikes,” Vachani added.

Global food trends

Globally, food prices have been volatile over the past year, driven by climate disruptions, geopolitical tensions and higher logistics costs. While some commodity prices remain elevated, Middle East retailers have been relatively insulated due to diversified sourcing across Asia, Europe, Africa and South America.

UAE retailers say investments in forecasting, inventory planning and private-label products have helped smooth out global disruptions and keep shelves stocked.

Ramadan mega deals

However, during Ramadan, retailers roll out some of their biggest promotions of the year.

LuLu plans discounts of up to 65 per cent on over 5,500 products, alongside a price freeze on 300 essential items. Its Ramadan campaign includes Healthy Ramadan promotions, a Dates Festival, Sweet Treats offers, and special deals on Iftar and Suhoor essentials.

LuLu is also expanding its freshly prepared meal offering through its central production kitchen, with Ramadan combo boxes, Arabic grills and ready-to-eat meals available in stores and online.

Online value push

E-commerce platform noon is going big on speed and savings this Ramadan, offering discounts of up to 70% across thousands of products.

On noon Minutes, shoppers can find pantry essentials starting from Dh1, up to 50 per centoff dates, best-price Ramadan drinks, and frozen food deals, with delivery in as little as 15 minutes.

At Grandiose, the focus this Ramadan is on combining affordability with experience.

With 47 stores across the UAE and plans to cross 50 outlets by the end of 2026, the retailer is positioning itself as a “quality without premium pricing” destination. Customers can sample Ramadan products in advance, choose from ready-to-eat options, or shop online via aggregators or Grandiose’s own delivery fleet.

“Quality doesn’t have to be expensive,” Aboud said. “We want customers to eat well without worrying about cost.”

Making it easier to shop

Retailers are also simplifying how customers shop during Ramadan — grouping essentials, offering ready-to-cook kits, expanding private labels and using digital platforms to personalise offers.

From frozen samosas and date bundles to curated Iftar boxes and bank-backed discounts, retailers say the goal is to reduce stress, save time and keep food spending predictable during the holy month.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha Gokulan
