Poland-made tropical magnesium drink launched during Gulffood 2026
Dubai: Adipoli is a very versatile phrase in Malayalam. Meaning 'super,' 'excellent,' or 'amazing,' adipoli can also be used during a situation that demands an eye roll. For example, you took one wrong turn on Sheikh Zayed Road and ended up stuck in really bad traffic in Dubai.
But for Malayalee entrepreneurs from Poland, ‘Adipoli’ is what you say after a refreshing sip of ‘Adipoli’ – a new energy drink.
Retail giant LuLu Group announced on the sidelines of Gulfood 2026 that it has launched two new products in the UAE — ‘Malayali Habibi’, a non-alcoholic beverage, and ‘Adipoli’, a Poland-made tropical magnesium and vitamin drink — betting on strong cultural recall and curiosity-led consumption among Gulf shoppers. The price of the drink in UAE is yet to be revealed.
V Nandakumar, Director of Marketing & Communications at LuLu Group, told Gulf News that the retailer is backing young international brands that bring something different to shelves.
“It’s a nice young startup. And we thought they deserved better promotion. And last year, we opened our sourcing office in Poland. We had met them that time and based on that discussion they had with us there, made the product for you guys.”
The drink, branded Adipoli is made in Warsaw, Poland, bottled and packaged there, and imported into the UAE for sale across LuLu stores.
“We will sell it across all our Lulu stores here,” said Nandakumar.
The product is positioned as a tropical magnesium and vitamin drink, marketed as supporting the nervous system, boosting metabolism, and helping maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails — claims the brand highlights on-pack, though consumer verdicts are still to emerge.
Nandakumar explained that the idea behind both Adipoli and Malayali Habibi came from Indians settled in Poland who wanted to build brands with a strong Kerala and Indian identity for global markets.
“So they first announced alcohol free beer called Malayali. Following which, Malayali Habibi, was customised for the Middle East market,” he said.
He added that the branding intentionally blends cultural cues.
Adipoli will be rolled out across all LuLu stores in the Middle East, starting with the UAE.
Founded in 2022, Hexagon Spirits International – the makers of Adipoli and Malayali Habibi - has expanded rapidly to 21 countries, including a high-profile launch at Cochin International Airport duty-free. The brand is brewed in Poland using European hops and Indian rice flakes and comes in multiple variants.
The founders, Chandramohan Nallur and Sargheve Sukumaran, say the idea for the brand took shape during Operation Ganga, India’s evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inspiring a product centred on resilience and identity.
“This win is not just for us, it's for everyone who dares to dream globally,” said Nallur, following the brand’s recognition at the World Beer Awards within three years of launch.
The company has reported 30 per cent year-on-year sales growth in markets including the UK, UAE, Singapore and Europe, and plans to expand into North America, Oceania and Southeast Asia by end-2025.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox