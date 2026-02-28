UAE markets stable, food stockpile secure amid tensions

The UAE benefits from a wide and flexible network of trade partnerships and alternative markets, supported by advanced infrastructure and integrated sea, air and land logistics corridors, positioning the country as a regional hub for the distribution and storage of goods. The Ministry continues to pursue policies to diversify import sources, mitigate risks and strengthen food security at all times. This advanced logistics ecosystem and flexible trade routes further consolidate the UAE’s role as a pivotal regional gateway for the transit and distribution of goods and services, enhancing its capacity to meet local market needs with speed and efficiency.