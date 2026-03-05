GOLD/FOREX
UAE reassures public on food supply, urges price reporting

Ministry says food reserves sufficient and supplies remain stable

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Authorities say reserves sufficient and markets well supplied.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism has called on the public to report any cases of food price increases or commercial violations, urging consumers to submit complaints through the ministry’s official channels.

The ministry said reports can be filed through the electronic consumer complaints service on its website (https://www.moet.gov.ae/consumer-complaints1), or by contacting the ministry via phone or WhatsApp at 8001222, as well as through email. The move aims to strengthen market monitoring and ensure compliance with consumer protection regulations.

It also reassured the public that the country’s strategic food reserves remain sufficient to meet national needs, adding that essential goods are available in reassuring quantities across all emirates. The ministry confirmed that supply chains continue to operate normally, ensuring stable availability of food products throughout the country.

