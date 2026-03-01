GOLD/FOREX
No shortages, no price hikes: UAE supermarkets reassure residents

Retailers report stable supplies and smooth operations across the UAE

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: UAE retailers have moved quickly to reassure residents that supermarket shelves remain well stocked, prices are stable and supply chains are operating without disruption despite heightened regional tensions.

Commenting on the current situation, Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, said: “We have strong inventory levels across our stores and distribution centres, and there is absolutely no disruption to supply. I urge the residents to shop responsibly and there is no reason to panic”.

He further added: “As a key stakeholder in the region’s food security ecosystem, ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential products is our highest priority. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and supply partners to continuously monitor developments and respond proactively.”

Retailers say they are seeing a surge in demand, particularly for staple items, but emphasise that supply remains steady.

Demand rises, supply steady

Al Maya Group reported a significant increase in purchases, including a 50 per cent rise in online orders and higher sales of water, rice, milk, fresh vegetables and meat. However, Kamal Vachani, Partner and Deputy CEO Group Director, said there is “absolutely no shortage of any kind of FMCG goods” in its supermarkets.

He noted that while customers are buying more essentials, there is “no disruption to the supply chain,” with procurement and logistics teams working around the clock alongside local and international suppliers to maintain normal stock levels.

Vachani also encouraged residents to avoid panic buying, adding there is “no need” for stockpiling and assuring that store and distribution operations continue to run normally.

Stores operating as usual

A spokesperson for Spinneys said stores are operating as usual, with a robust supply chain and contingency plans in place.

The retailer stressed that while supply chains remain strong, customers can help by buying only what they need rather than resorting to stockpiling, so essential goods remain accessible to all.

Across the sector, the message from leading supermarket chains has been consistent: shelves are stocked, logistics networks are functioning normally and prices remain stable.

Ministry oversight, monitoring

The Ministry said the country’s strategic reserves are “robust, comprehensive and diversified,” capable of meeting domestic demand for extended periods, and added that it is closely monitoring stock levels through an advanced electronic price-monitoring system that continuously collects and analyses data.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said yesterday that the UAE has built “a resilient economic system capable of confronting a wide range of regional and global challenges,” with food security and the availability of goods remaining among the country’s highest priorities.

Justin Varghese
Justin Varghese
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
