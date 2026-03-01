Careem, Talabat and Deliveroo alert users to longer delivery wait times
Dubai: Food delivery platforms across the UAE have begun warning customers of delays after heightened regional tensions.
Users placing orders on major platforms on Saturday encountered in-app alerts warning that delivery times could be longer than usual, reflecting what companies described as precautionary adjustments designed to protect riders while maintaining essential services.
Careem notified customers that service remains available but warned of “slight delays,” while Talabat displayed a message stating that orders may take longer because rider safety remains a priority. Noon cited unusually high demand alongside operational constraints, and Deliveroo issued alerts about temporary delivery delays linked to safety measures.
The warnings came shortly after authorities confirmed that regional security developments had triggered nationwide emergency protocols and precautionary disruptions affecting transportation, airspace, and workforce mobility.
Delivery firms stressed that operational adjustments are being guided primarily by safety considerations, particularly for riders who must navigate road conditions during heightened security alerts.
Deliveroo said in a statement to Gulf News that it is closely monitoring developments and continues to follow official government guidance in all markets where it operates.
"We are closely monitoring developments throughout the day and remain guided by official government advice in each country where we operate. Based on ongoing assessments, operations may be temporarily paused or resumed as necessary to ensure the safety of riders, employees, customers and partners. We have also implemented precautionary measures, including advising employees to work remotely. We remain in regular communication with our stakeholders and will continue to assess the situation carefully, taking further action if needed, always with safety as our first consideration."
Careem echoed a similar stance in an email to customers.
“Our teams are working around the clock to navigate tactical challenges and ensure we continue to provide the essential services you rely on. To keep our Captains safe, we are managing our operations with extra care, which may result in minor disruptions or delays.”
The company also asked customers to show kindness toward riders who continue working despite uncertain conditions.
Authorities confirmed that air defence systems intercepted dozens of incoming threats, prompting emergency responses that included temporary airspace closures, flight suspensions, and shifts to distance learning for schools.
The situation also drove sudden spikes in app usage, with many residents ordering food and essentials while staying indoors, intensifying demand pressure on already constrained delivery networks.
Customers across the UAE continue to receive notifications urging patience, with companies emphasising that delivery timelines remain subject to ongoing security assessments and official advisories.
The disruptions highlight how deeply embedded delivery platforms have become in daily life, where even short-term operational changes quickly translate into visible consumer impacts across households.