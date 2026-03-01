“Our teams are working around the clock to navigate tactical challenges and ensure we continue to provide the essential services you rely on. To keep our Captains safe, we are managing our operations with extra care, which may result in minor disruptions or delays.”

"We are closely monitoring developments throughout the day and remain guided by official government advice in each country where we operate. Based on ongoing assessments, operations may be temporarily paused or resumed as necessary to ensure the safety of riders, employees, customers and partners. We have also implemented precautionary measures, including advising employees to work remotely. We remain in regular communication with our stakeholders and will continue to assess the situation carefully, taking further action if needed, always with safety as our first consideration."

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.