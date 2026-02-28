UAE intercepts new wave of Iranian missiles: All you need to know

Missile debris kills Pakistani national; UAE airspace temporarily closed
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the recent Iranian missile attacks targeting the country and other nations in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) described the strikes as a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.
The UAE reaffirmed its full solidarity with affected countries and stressed that any infringement on sovereignty threatens regional security and stability.
The UAE also expressed condolences to the family of the Pakistani national who lost his life, emphasising that targeting civilians and civilian objects is strictly prohibited under international law. Authorities called for restraint and diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles, preventing damage on Saturday afternoon.
Debris from the intercepted missiles fell in areas across Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Khalifa City, Beni Yas, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, and Al Falah, with one civilian fatality reported.
The ministry also published the images of the debris scattered in different locations.
Authorities stressed that the UAE retains the full right to respond to protect its sovereignty, citizens, and national security. All precautionary measures remain in place to ensure stability and safety, authorities added.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) confirmed that the situation is under control, with continuous monitoring and rapid response mechanisms activated. Citizens have been urged to rely only on official sources and avoid circulating unverified information.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid missile debris or suspicious objects and allow official teams to safely manage and dispose of them. The UAE’s integrated emergency management system remains fully operational, ensuring readiness to respond quickly and effectively to any threats.
The UAE continues to prioritise the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors, maintaining national security and stability while coordinating with strategic and international partners. Authorities reiterated that they will continue to provide updates through official channels as the situation evolves.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced a temporary, partial closure of UAE airspace due to heightened security risks.
Dubai Airports confirmed that all flights at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice.
Meanwhile, passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports were informed that some flights may experience delays, diversions, or cancellations.
Various airlines have announced the suspension of flights and urged travellers to check their websites for updates before heading to airports.