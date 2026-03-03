UAE says strategic food stock sufficient for 4 to 6 months

Minister says supplies stable, markets monitored daily amid tensions
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, announced that the UAE’s strategic stockpile of essential commodities is sufficient to meet market needs for a period ranging between four and six months, thereby ensuring the continued availability of basic goods and price stability even under emergency conditions.
Speaking during a media briefing held today in Abu Dhabi, he affirmed that the UAE economy has consistently demonstrated resilience in absorbing pressures generated by economic and geopolitical crises, whether international or regional, maintaining a high degree of stability and efficiency. He attributed this resilience, in part, to the clear red lines established by the wise leadership with regard to food security.
The UAE has developed a robust and sustainable legislative framework grounded in flexibility, proactivity, and openness to the world, supported by advanced technological infrastructure. It has also strengthened its economic and investment partnerships with key markets globally, built one of the world’s most competitive business environments, and reinforced opportunities for economic diversification. These structural transformations have enhanced the nation’s preparedness and strengthened its economic capacity to safeguard both public and private sector businesses and investments.
With respect to price monitoring and the availability of strategic reserves, Al Marri stressed that, under the guidance and support of the UAE leadership, this file has remained a top priority for many years due to its direct impact on the stability of living standards for citizens and residents alike.
He outlined the following key points affirming that the UAE’s food security system is a red line and highlighting the country’s readiness to monitor markets, detect price disruptions, ensure stability, and protect consumer rights:
The UAE maintains a strategic stock of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for four to six months, ensuring availability and price stability even in emergencies.
The country benefits from a broad network of partner markets supplying diverse imports, with the capacity to identify and activate alternative markets efficiently and swiftly during crises.
Strategic reserves are carefully and appropriately distributed across various regions of the country, pursuant to clear directives and unlimited support from the leadership.
The importation of goods continues according to approved plans and at the required pace, with no indications of supply chain disruptions.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic departments and relevant authorities, conducts daily monitoring of stock levels among suppliers and retail outlets, performing precise analyses to assess sufficiency levels for each commodity.
Real-time monitoring of commodity prices at points of sale is carried out through a dedicated digital platform connected to 627 major retail outlets. During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Ministry and its partners conducted 420 inspection campaigns and field visits.
Continuous assessments of supply and demand levels are undertaken to regulate prices and intervene when necessary.
The Ministry and local economic departments conduct regular inspection tours and address consumer complaints with seriousness to prevent unjustified price increases or exploitative practices across all goods and services.
Companies are urged to uphold their social responsibility, particularly during times of crisis, balancing business sustainability with consumer protection.
Al Marri called upon the public across all Emirates to adopt responsible consumption practices, purchase according to actual needs, and avoid hoarding or excessive buying, thereby contributing to price stability and ensuring availability for all.
He affirmed that any violations, shortages, monopolistic practices, fraud, or unjustified price increases will be met with strict legal action to safeguard market stability. The public is encouraged to report violations via the hotline 8001222.
Regarding tourism, Al Marri noted that the UAE has consistently delivered an exceptional tourism experience through proactive crisis management, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and other regional and global challenges.
Today, the UAE’s tourism sector comprises 1,260 hotels and more than 40,000 companies operating across the country in tourism-related activities. He reassured tourists, visitors, and hotel guests that all relevant government entities — including the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and local tourism authorities — in close partnership with hotels and tourism operators, are working in full coordination and readiness to ensure their safety, security, seamless experience, and the provision of services at the highest standards of quality and professionalism.
Al Marri emphasized that the UAE’s aviation sector has addressed the current developments within a clear institutional framework based on high readiness, proactive planning, and full coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring business continuity while maintaining the highest safety and security standards.
In this context, the General Civil Aviation Authority continues to coordinate closely with partners to assess ongoing developments and plan for the gradual and safe resumption of air navigation in UAE airspace.
Coordination has also taken place with neighboring countries to open dedicated emergency air corridors, alongside collaboration with the Gulf Cooperation Council and the International Civil Aviation Organization to activate approved regional emergency response plans.
The Minister announced that the current airspace capacity, based on available emergency corridors, stands at 48 flights per hour, with the potential for gradual increases in line with evolving conditions and safety assessments.
As a result of the measures taken, limited operational activities have commenced to facilitate the return of citizens and residents. Since 1 March 2026, 17,498 passengers have been transported on 60 flights operated by national carriers. The next phase will include 80 scheduled flights per day, with a capacity exceeding 27,000 passengers.
In line with directives from the UAE leadership and reflecting the nation’s established humanitarian approach, the UAE has announced that it will bear accommodation and subsistence costs for passengers affected by flight postponements, while ensuring the continued provision of essential services and logistical support during operational suspensions.
He reiterated that the safety of airspace and the safety of people remain the UAE’s top priority. He called on affected passengers not to proceed to airports until contacted by airlines, in order to prevent congestion and ensure smooth passenger movement.
The UAE will overcome this phase, as it has others before, emerging stronger and more steadfast, maintaining its position as a safe and trusted global hub for civil aviation. He also stressed the importance of verifying information through official and reliable sources, including the UAE Government Media Office, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the General Civil Aviation Authority, and the Ministry of Interior, and avoiding rumors or misinformation.
In conclusion, Al Marri affirmed that national efforts continue to strengthen business confidence in the UAE economy, preserve growth and stability, ensure the safety and security of tourists and visitors, and support the long-term strategic economic and tourism objectives of the nation, contributing to societal well-being and sustainable development. He concluded by praying for the continued safety, security, and prosperity of the UAE.