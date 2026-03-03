UAE says strategic food stock sufficient for 4 to 6 months

The UAE maintains a strategic stock of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for four to six months, ensuring availability and price stability even in emergencies.

The country benefits from a broad network of partner markets supplying diverse imports, with the capacity to identify and activate alternative markets efficiently and swiftly during crises.

Strategic reserves are carefully and appropriately distributed across various regions of the country, pursuant to clear directives and unlimited support from the leadership.

The importation of goods continues according to approved plans and at the required pace, with no indications of supply chain disruptions.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic departments and relevant authorities, conducts daily monitoring of stock levels among suppliers and retail outlets, performing precise analyses to assess sufficiency levels for each commodity.

Real-time monitoring of commodity prices at points of sale is carried out through a dedicated digital platform connected to 627 major retail outlets. During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Ministry and its partners conducted 420 inspection campaigns and field visits.

Continuous assessments of supply and demand levels are undertaken to regulate prices and intervene when necessary.

The Ministry and local economic departments conduct regular inspection tours and address consumer complaints with seriousness to prevent unjustified price increases or exploitative practices across all goods and services.