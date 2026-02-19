GOLD/FOREX
LIFESTYLE

5 best things to do this Ramadan weekend with family in Dubai and Sharjah in 2026

From cinema flashbacks to desert stargazing, here’s your UAE weekend guide

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
4 MIN READ
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Ramadan weekends are for slowing down, spending time with people you love and finding little pockets of joy between Iftar and Suhoor.

Here are six ways to make the most of the next few days.

1. Catch a blockbuster you missed at ROXY Cinemas

Remember that film everyone was talking about in 2025 that you never quite got around to seeing? ROXY Cinemas has brought back some of the year's biggest blockbusters for its Ramadan Flashbacks series, running throughout the holy month at Dubai Hills Mall and Circle Mall.

For Dh59, you get a movie ticket and popcorn. There's also a daily prize draw where you could win Iftar or Suhoor experiences at The Ramadan Garden by Jumeirah Beach Hotel, which is a nice bonus if luck happens to be on your side.

The offer runs until March 20, so you've got plenty of time to work out which film deserves a second watch on the big screen.

Price: Dh59 for a movie and popcorn

Where: Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills and Circle Mall

When: Until March 20

2. Book a LEGO-Themed weekend

For something a bit more committed, Dubai Parks and Resorts has launched a limited-time Ramadan offer at Dh199 per person. You get an overnight stay in a LEGO-themed room, complimentary breakfast and access to either the theme park or waterpark, where you can explore and catch the daily entertainment.

It's running from now until March 18, and if you've got young kids who are LEGO-obsessed, this is probably going to be an easy win.

Price: Dh199 per person

Where: Legoland Dubai Parks and Resorts

When: Feb 15 - March 18

3. Relive the 90s in Sharjah

The 90s by RBO is running at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park until 1st March, and it's being billed as the UAE's first vintage-themed event. Open daily from 4pm to midnight, the event is a full sensory trip back to the decade of VHS tapes, flip phones, scrunchies and SEGA consoles.

The retro gaming area looks particularly promising, with classic arcade machines and vintage consoles that will have you losing track of time faster than you'd think. There's also an outdoor cinema, themed zones and a wall of memories where you can swap 90s stories with complete strangers who immediately feel like old friends.

Tickets start from Dh10, with food from Dh15. Ramadan timings run from 8pm to 3am, making it an ideal late-evening outing.

Price: Tickets start from Dh10, with food from Dh15

Where: Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park

When: Until March 1, 8pm to 3am

4. Wander through Ripe Market

If you've got a Saturday or Sunday free and fancy something low-key, Ripe Market at Academy Park on Sheikh Zayed Road is one of those places where a couple of hours can disappear without you really noticing.

On Saturdays, the market runs from 9am to 9pm, and on Sundays from 9am to 7pm. Entry is Dh5, and if you arrive early on a Saturday, you can join one of the free wellness sessions starting at 9am, covering everything from yoga flows to skincare and Pilates.

It's the kind of outing that works whether you're shopping for something specific or just meandering and seeing what catches your eye.

Price: Entry is Dh5

Where: Ripe Market at Academy Park on Sheikh Zayed Road

When: Saturdays, the market runs from 9am to 9pm, and on Sundays from 9am to 7pm

5. Stargaze at the Planetary Parade

On Saturday February 21, the Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a special stargazing evening at Al Qudra Desert to watch the Planetary Parade, a phenomenon where multiple planets appear in the same area of the sky at once.

You can bring your own telescope or use the ones provided, and the group will be on hand to share facts about the solar system whilst you're watching. It starts at 6pm and costs Dh160 per person.

It's one of those rare occasions where you get to do something genuinely unique without having to travel far or plan too elaborately. Just show up, look up and take it in.

Price: Dh160 per person.

Where: Al Qudra Desert

When: Saturday February 21, 6pm

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
