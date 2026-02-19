Dh7.50 entry? Here’s how to visit Global Village for less this Ramadan
Dubai: Finding a destination that keeps the kids entertained and the adults fed, all while staying on budget? At Global Village’s ‘Ramadan Nights’ you can have a cultural experience alongside a deal that’s hard to beat - four entry tickets for the price of one. From starlit souqs to global flavours, here’s what’s happening at Global Village this Ramadan.
Global Village is known for its value, but they’ve truly outdone themselves for Season 30. Families can now grab a special Ramadan bundle - four entry tickets for just Dh30.
That works out to Dh7.50 per person and this offer is only available at the physical ticket counters at the park entrance.
To accommodate those fasting and those looking for late-night Suhoor, the park has shifted its timings:
Sunday – Wednesday: 5pm to 1am
Thursday – Saturday: 5pm to 2am
With more than 250 dining options, visitors can choose from a wide mix of cuisines when breaking their fast or enjoying a late-night meal. Popular options include:
Pili Pili – East African and Indian barbecue flavours
Al Haaj Bundoo Khan – authentic Pakistani cuisine
Al Romansiah Mandi – traditional mandi dishes
Bosnian House – authentic Bosnian recipes introduced at the park in 2015
Tahounat Beirut – Lebanese favourites
Galata Turkish Restaurant – Turkish classics
New for this season, Multaqa Global Village is a tent-style seating area located right in front of the Main Stage.
Designed like a traditional Majlis, it’s a complimentary space where you can bring food from nearby kiosks, relax on comfortable seating, and even rent traditional board games.
The Main Stage line-up
Expect a nightly rotation of world-class performers including:
Live Orchestras: Featuring the soulful sounds of the Oud, Nay, Harp, and Violin.
Tannoura Shows: Mesmerising traditional spinning dances.
Special drone show: Don't miss the sky-lighting spectacle on Friday, February 20 at 9.30 pm to celebrate the start of Ramadan.
With over 3,500 shopping outlets, Global Village is essentially the world’s largest open-air department store.
Home decor: Lanterns from Morocco and hand-woven carpets from Iran.
Fashion: Traditional Abayas, Kaftans, and handmade jewellery for your Eid outfit.
Food essentials: Stock up on premium dates, honey, and traditional sweets.
Beyond dining and shopping, families can explore more than 200 rides and games at Carnaval, along with live performances from hundreds of international entertainers throughout the season.
Whether you are planning a simple iftar outing, late-night suhoor or a full family evening, Global Village combines food, culture, shopping and entertainment in one destination during Ramadan.