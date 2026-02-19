GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

The complete guide to celebrating Ramadan 2026 at Global Village Season 30

Dh7.50 entry? Here’s how to visit Global Village for less this Ramadan

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Experience 'Ramadan Nights' at Global Village with Dh30 family tickets, iftar, suhoor, rides, shows and shopping for all ages.
Experience 'Ramadan Nights' at Global Village with Dh30 family tickets, iftar, suhoor, rides, shows and shopping for all ages.
Supplied

Dubai: Finding a destination that keeps the kids entertained and the adults fed, all while staying on budget? At Global Village’s ‘Ramadan Nights’ you can have a cultural experience alongside a deal that’s hard to beat - four entry tickets for the price of one. From starlit souqs to global flavours, here’s what’s happening at Global Village this Ramadan.

The Ramadan ticket deal: Four for the price of one

Global Village is known for its value, but they’ve truly outdone themselves for Season 30. Families can now grab a special Ramadan bundle - four entry tickets for just Dh30.

That works out to Dh7.50 per person and this offer is only available at the physical ticket counters at the park entrance.

Extended opening hours

To accommodate those fasting and those looking for late-night Suhoor, the park has shifted its timings:

  • Sunday – Wednesday: 5pm to 1am

  • Thursday – Saturday: 5pm to 2am

Where to have iftar and suhoor

With more than 250 dining options, visitors can choose from a wide mix of cuisines when breaking their fast or enjoying a late-night meal. Popular options include:

  • Pili Pili – East African and Indian barbecue flavours

  • Al Haaj Bundoo Khan – authentic Pakistani cuisine

  • Al Romansiah Mandi – traditional mandi dishes

  • Bosnian House – authentic Bosnian recipes introduced at the park in 2015

  • Tahounat Beirut – Lebanese favourites

  • Galata Turkish Restaurant – Turkish classics

Multaqa Global Village

New for this season, Multaqa Global Village is a tent-style seating area located right in front of the Main Stage.

Designed like a traditional Majlis, it’s a complimentary space where you can bring food from nearby kiosks, relax on comfortable seating, and even rent traditional board games.

Live Ramadan entertainment on the Main Stage

The Main Stage line-up

Expect a nightly rotation of world-class performers including:

  • Live Orchestras: Featuring the soulful sounds of the Oud, Nay, Harp, and Violin.

  • Tannoura Shows: Mesmerising traditional spinning dances.

  • Special drone show: Don't miss the sky-lighting spectacle on Friday, February 20 at 9.30 pm to celebrate the start of Ramadan.

Eid shopping sorted

With over 3,500 shopping outlets, Global Village is essentially the world’s largest open-air department store.

  • Home decor: Lanterns from Morocco and hand-woven carpets from Iran.

  • Fashion: Traditional Abayas, Kaftans, and handmade jewellery for your Eid outfit.

  • Food essentials: Stock up on premium dates, honey, and traditional sweets.

Rides and family attractions

Beyond dining and shopping, families can explore more than 200 rides and games at Carnaval, along with live performances from hundreds of international entertainers throughout the season.

Whether you are planning a simple iftar outing, late-night suhoor or a full family evening, Global Village combines food, culture, shopping and entertainment in one destination during Ramadan.

Related Topics:
Global VillageRamadanGlobal Village Season 30

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Keep a tab on your health and sleep as you fast

Sleep and mental health tips for Ramadan 2026

5m read
Ramadan 2026 in UAE: What to eat, skip at iftar, suhoor

Ramadan 2026 in UAE: What to eat, skip at iftar, suhoor

3m read
Due to the slight shifts in routines and diets during the month, our skin and hair health can get affected.

How to protect your skin and hair during Ramadan

6m read
Choose the slow-release carbohydrates at Suhoor, such as oats, whole grains and beans. It keeps the glucose stable for longer.

Ramadan 2026: 7 best water-rich superfoods to eat

5m read