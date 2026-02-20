Football Thrills to Artistic Adventures: Discover Dubai's latest events

Explore Dubai's latest attractions from Jebel Jais adventures to creative playtime
Jebel Jais welcomes visitors without entry permits, making access to the UAE’s highest peak seamless once again. Guests can explore scenic viewpoints, outdoor trails and mountain dining, including 1484 by Puro with a confirmed reservation, and the reopened Red Rock BBQ.
Thrill seekers can return to the Jais Sky Tour, a multi-zipline adventure soaring above the Hajar Mountains, offering sweeping views and high-altitude excitement.
When: Ongoing; Jais Sky Tour Wednesdays to Sundays and public holidays at 9:30am, 11:30am and 2:00pm
Where: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah
For more details: visit www.visitjebeljais.com
Boo Boo Laand transforms its popular DIY room into a festive hub for Light of Ramadan, inviting children to explore art and creativity through daily themed workshops. Young guests can take part in canvas painting, card making and hands-on craft sessions inspired by the values of reflection and kindness.
Every Saturday from February 21, special calligraphy workshops led by a dedicated artist introduce children to the beauty of Arabic script in an engaging way. Entry includes full access to the venue’s play zones.
When: Until March 22, 2026; daily sessions, calligraphy every Saturday
Where: Boo Boo Laand, Dubai
For more details: Call 050 189 8140 or email hello@booboolaand.com
Celebrate the spirit of the beautiful game at Real Madrid World, where immersive attractions, interactive zones and high-energy rides pay tribute to one of football’s most iconic clubs. Designed for families and groups, the park blends storytelling, movement and play.
When: Until March 18, 2026; park timings vary
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts
For more details: Visit Dubaiparksandresorts.com
Uncut arrives at Al Fattan Currency House with a third-culture dining concept that blends heritage and imagination. The menu moves from refined small plates and artisanal pastas to bold mains such as champagne lobster, lamb pasta and black cod with lemongrass.
Fresh bread is paired with more than ten house-made butters, while desserts range from pistachio cheesecake to chocolate and black truffle cake. A weekday Business Lunch is priced at Dh95 or Dh125 for three courses. Daily “Traffic Hour” runs with drinks and complimentary bites.
When: Ongoing; Business Lunch weekdays, Traffic Hour daily 4:30pm–7:00pm
Where: Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Dubai
For more details: visit @uncutdubai on Instagram
LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai launches a limited-time Stay & Play offer from AED 199 per person, inviting families to enjoy a themed Ramadan getaway. The package includes an overnight stay in fully LEGO® themed rooms, breakfast at Bricks Family Restaurant, and full-day access to LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park or Water Park.
Children can enjoy in-room treasure hunts, character meet-and-greets, lantern-building workshops and Eid-themed crafts, with festive décor across the resort.
When: Until March 18, 2026; bookings open until March 15, 2026
Where: LEGOLAND Dubai Resort, Dubai Parks and Resorts
For more details: visit www.legoland.com
Al Ain Zoo extends its hours from 2:00pm to 10:00pm daily for the season, inviting families to explore more than 4,000 animals in cooler evening weather.
Guests can relax at majlis-style seating overlooking rhinos and giraffes, enjoy bird and reptile encounters, and break their fast at Zarafa Restaurant or Oasis Café.
Live oud performances, henna, children’s games and themed play areas add to the festive mood. The Ramadan Zoo Night Run takes place on February 28 at 10:00pm with 2.5km and 5km options.
When: Until end of Ramadan; Night Run February 28 at 10:00pm
Where: Al Ain Zoo, Al Ain
For more details: visit www.alainzoo.com
Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation presents the UAE premiere of Echoes of Fez, an inshad concert led by Moroccan vocalist Noureddine Tahiri Jouti with the Moroccan Ensemble for Andalusian Music.
Hosted at Louvre Abu Dhabi, the performance explores Andalusian and Moroccan spiritual traditions through san‘a, muwashshah and devotional poetry, accompanied by qanun, oud, violin and percussion.
Part of ADMAF’s Spiritual Series, the evening offers a reflective musical journey shaped by heritage and shared cultural memory.
When: March 1, 2026 at 9:30pm
Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
For more details: visit www.admaf.org
Description: The Galleria Al Maryah Island marks the season with The Gift of Giving, bringing together dining, fashion and rewarding experiences under one roof. Shoppers who purchase a Dh1,000 gift card receive an additional Dh100 card.
Iftar menus are available at venues including Almayass, Flamingo Room by tashas and 99 Sushi Bar, alongside luxury showcases and seasonal sales. Guests can also save receipts for the Eid Master Key promotion with prizes up to Dh10,000 in gift cards.
When: Until March 19, 2026; daily mall hours vary
Where: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
For more details: visit www.thegalleria.ae
Umm Al Emarat Park brings back Ramadan Nights with open-air Iftar, live oud music and community activities. From February 20, families can gather at the Ramadan Garden for Iftar curated with Emirati chef Mariam Al Mansoori, served daily from 6:00pm to 8:30pm at the Children’s Garden.
The Iftar cannon marks Maghrib at the Main Gate each evening. A Pop-up Market runs every Friday and Saturday from 8:00pm to 1:00am, alongside storytelling, lantern workshops and live performances. A Full Moon Ceremony takes place on March 4 at 8:00pm.
When: Until end of Ramadan; Iftar daily 6:00pm–8:30pm; Market Fridays and Saturdays 8:00pm–1:00am
Where: Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi
For more details: call 0501538469 or visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae
The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi invites visitors into a fully indoor tropical sanctuary at Al Qana. Home to more than 10,000 butterflies, the walk-through biodomes recreate Asian and American rainforest landscapes with koi ponds and free-flying species.
Guests can also spot rare animals including a two-toed sloth and Cuvier’s dwarf caiman. Ethically sourced butterflies and interactive learning zones add depth to the experience. Combined tickets with The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi are available.
When: Ongoing; Monday–Friday 10am–8pm, Saturday–Sunday 9am–8pm
Where: Al Qana Walk, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi
For more details: visit www.thebutterflygardens.ae
Theatre of Digital Art presents Being Van Gogh, a 360° immersive digital show that brings the artist’s life and masterpieces into one sweeping visual experience.
Through large-scale projections and surround sound, audiences step inside Van Gogh’s world, tracing how his personal struggles and creative vision shaped some of art history’s most recognisable works.
The educational production blends storytelling and technology for an evening that feels both reflective and visually striking.
When: February 20 and 22 at 8:00pm and 9:00pm
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
For more details: visit www.toda.ae
Description: Wild Wadi Waterpark welcomes guests back for a new season of rides and family experiences. Set against the backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, the park features 30 attractions including Jumeirah Sceirah, Tantrum Alley, Burj Surj and the Wave Pool.
UAE residents can take advantage of a limited reopening offer priced at Dh149. Dining options range from Surfer’s Burgers and Firecrust Pizza to Dhow & Lagoon Kitchen and Wave View Café, with seasonal celebrations planned in the coming weeks.
When: Ongoing; daily opening hours vary
Where: Jumeirah, Dubai
For more details: visit www.wildwadi.com
Description: Yas Marina Circuit hosts Yas Speed Festival Edition 2, bringing elite racing and community car culture together on one weekend. The Emirates Drift Championship finale takes over the F1 track, while the Yas Drag Roll Race returns for its final round.
Off track, Yas Motor Majlis showcases more than 400 cars alongside food trucks, a Fan Zone and family-friendly activities including a kids’ play area. General Admission and VIP hospitality packages are available.
When: February 21, 2026; timings vary
Where: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
For more details: visit www.yasmarinacircuit.com