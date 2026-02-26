SB Girls Dubai ticket sales date revealed, venue shifted

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi show has remained unchanged and will go ahead as planned on March 28 at the Sports Grounds, Al Hudayriyat open grounds. Both concerts are set to begin at 8pm.

“We’re excited to announce that the venue has been upgraded to Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Centre — a prime and more accessible location right in the heart of the city to accommodate everyone ready to celebrate with us,” the producers told Gulf News.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, the programme producers, ProXperts and Luxurist CBM House Events, have confirmed that the Dubai concert will now take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on March 27, instead of the previously announced Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Dubai: It’s official! Fans of Filipino pop group SB Girls can start booking their tickets for the Dubai leg of the group’s reunion tour starting tomorrow and there’s a key update about where the show will take place.

Meanwhile, Wave 1 ticket sales for Abu Dhabi are still ongoing, with the same pricing structure. Organisers have advised fans to secure their tickets early as demand is expected to surge following the announcement.

“The wait is over! Dubai tickets for SB Girls’ ‘Get, Get, Aw!’ reunion concert will officially drop tomorrow, February 27, 2026, via AccessPass, with additional ticket availability starting March 2, 2026 on Qticket,” said the producers.

Ticket sales for Dubai will be released in three phases: Wave 1, Wave 2 and Door (on the day of the event). Wave 1 prices are currently set at Dh350 for general admission, Dh550 for golden circle, and Dh999 for VIP.

The announcement of the back-to-back UAE shows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi has generated buzz among the UAE’s Filipino community, particularly millennials who grew up watching the group’s performances on noontime television.

“Dress to impress, bring your Y2K glam, and get ready to relive the era that defined a generation. Dubai, this is your moment,” stated ProXperts and Luxurist CBM House Events.

The UAE concerts form part of the group’s “Get, Get, Aw!” world tour , similar to the chant that became a signature of their energetic performances during their early 2000s peak.

With ticket sales opening and anticipation building, fans now have just one thing left to do: get ready to chant “Get, Get, Aw!” all over again.

For many, the reunion is more than a concert. It is expected to be a throwback celebration of catchy dance hits and a defining moment in Philippine pop culture now to be replayed on UAE stage.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.