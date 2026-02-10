As SB girls' embark on their world tour, Filipinos in the UAE excitedly await as it brings back nostalgia and good childhood memories.

SB girls' influence on Philippine pop culture was so great especially during the time when noon time shows was a family tradition prior to social media. Children from 2000s grew up dancing to the girls' hits, echoing their chants, and eagerly waiting for the latest episode of their drama series.

Moreover, viewers remember their smashing chant "Get, Get, Aw!" which was later used as the title of their reunion concert. In 2019, a new generation of members emerged known as “SB New Gen” in a bid to continue the SB girls' legacy.

The group rose into fame with their hit songs such as "The Spageti Song," "Halukay Ube," "Bakit Papa," and "Sumayaw Sumunod." The girls also starred in their own series "Daisy Syete," which aired for seven years.

Initially known as “Chicken Sandwich Dancers,” the group was formed in 1999 to serve as backup dancers for a noontime show in the Philippines.

When Gulf News attempted to register for tickets, there were 3,700 fans ahead of us. It's safe to say that this concert tickets will sell out like hot cakes.

Tickets, which are now in its pre-sale stages, starts at Dh299 for general admission, Dh499 for golden circle, and Dh899 for VIP.

The popular band will take to the stage on March 28 and will be held at 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat open grounds in Abu Dhabi, according to Accesspass website.

