GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

SB Girls live in Dubai: Ticket sales start next week, prices and key details

Get ready! SB girls Dubai tickets out soon

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Sexbomb (SB) girls during their reunion concert in the Philippines.
The Sexbomb (SB) girls during their reunion concert in the Philippines.
Facebook / Rochelle Pangilinan

Dubai: The wait is almost over. Dubai Sexbomb (SB) fans can finally grab their tickets next week for the much-anticipated reunion concert of the Filipino girl group.

"Ticket sales for the Dubai show are scheduled to be released next week. Further announcements will be made soon and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates," said ProXperts and Luxurist CBM House Events, the program producers, told Gulf News.

The concert will be held on March 27 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre and is expected to draw thousands of Filipino fans who grew up watching the SB girls in Philippine noontime television.

Wave 1 opens

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi pre-sale tickets are now sold out. Admission sales have progressed to its wave 1 stage and are available through the Accesspass website.

Tickets will go through 4 stages: the pre-sale, wave 1, wave 2, and door, or on the event itself.

Wave 1 tickets are currently priced at Dh350 for general admission, Dh550 for golden circle, and Dh999 for VIP.

The Abu Dhabi performance is set for March 28 at 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat open grounds. Both concerts will start at 8pm.

Flexible payment options

According to the program producers, fans can also enjoy flexible payment options to accommodate those who are unable to pay in full.

"We offer convenient ticket payment options, including credit card and Tabby Buy Now, Pay Later, making it easier for fans to secure their slots."

On the day of the event, several vendors will be present to offer food options to the crowd and refill their energy for the show.

Moreover, SB girls' merchandise will be released and up for sale to create a fun and memorable fan experience.

After their successful performances in the Philippines, the UAE back-to-back reunion concerts are part of their “Get, Get, Aw!” world tour to meet the demands of Filipino fans abroad.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
ConcertPhilippinesAsia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Facebook/Rochelle Pangilinan

Iconic Filipino group SB Girls to hit Abu Dhabi stage

2m read
Indian expats win Dh1 million each in Big Ticket draw

Indian expats win Dh1 million each in Big Ticket draw

2m read
Who won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh20m grand prize?

Who won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh20m grand prize?

1m read
Sole winner: Filipina in Dubai wins Dh30m Big Ticket

Sole winner: Filipina in Dubai wins Dh30m Big Ticket

1m read