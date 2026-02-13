Get ready! SB girls Dubai tickets out soon
Dubai: The wait is almost over. Dubai Sexbomb (SB) fans can finally grab their tickets next week for the much-anticipated reunion concert of the Filipino girl group.
"Ticket sales for the Dubai show are scheduled to be released next week. Further announcements will be made soon and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates," said ProXperts and Luxurist CBM House Events, the program producers, told Gulf News.
The concert will be held on March 27 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre and is expected to draw thousands of Filipino fans who grew up watching the SB girls in Philippine noontime television.
Wave 1 opens
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi pre-sale tickets are now sold out. Admission sales have progressed to its wave 1 stage and are available through the Accesspass website.
Tickets will go through 4 stages: the pre-sale, wave 1, wave 2, and door, or on the event itself.
Wave 1 tickets are currently priced at Dh350 for general admission, Dh550 for golden circle, and Dh999 for VIP.
The Abu Dhabi performance is set for March 28 at 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat open grounds. Both concerts will start at 8pm.
Flexible payment options
According to the program producers, fans can also enjoy flexible payment options to accommodate those who are unable to pay in full.
"We offer convenient ticket payment options, including credit card and Tabby Buy Now, Pay Later, making it easier for fans to secure their slots."
On the day of the event, several vendors will be present to offer food options to the crowd and refill their energy for the show.
Moreover, SB girls' merchandise will be released and up for sale to create a fun and memorable fan experience.
After their successful performances in the Philippines, the UAE back-to-back reunion concerts are part of their “Get, Get, Aw!” world tour to meet the demands of Filipino fans abroad.