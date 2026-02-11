SB Girls bring ‘Get, Get, Aw!’ fever to UAE with Dubai, Abu Dhabi shows

In a Facebook post, group leader Rochelle Pangilinan confirmed that they will perform in Dubai on March 27 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, followed by an Abu Dhabi show on March 28 at 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat open grounds, with both concerts scheduled to start at 8pm.

Filipino pop icons Sexbomb (SB) girls are set to reunite with fans across the UAE as they announce back-to-back concerts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this March.

Tickets are available via Accesspass, with the Abu Dhabi show currently priced at Dh299 for general admission, Dh499 for golden circle, and Dh899 for VIP. Meanwhile, details for the Dubai concert are expected to be released soon.

The Dubai date was announced shortly after tickets for the Abu Dhabi concert went on pre-sale, which saw thousands of fans queue online, a strong indication that demand for both shows will be high.

The announcement of consecutive UAE shows has sparked excitement among Filipino fans in the country, particularly millennials who grew up watching the group dominate noontime television. For many, the concerts promise a nostalgic celebration of music, dance, and a defining era of Philippine pop culture.

The UAE reunion concerts are part of their “Get, Get, Aw!” world tour, named after the chant that became synonymous with the group’s energetic performances during their peak in the early 2000s.

