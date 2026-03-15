UAE–India travel: Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues update for March 15

Indian expats in UAE urged to check flight status as airlines revise schedules
The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has issued a travel update for passengers flying between the UAE and India. Following instructions from the UAE Civil Aviation Authorities, airlines have released revised and curtailed flight schedules.
Limited flights will operate from airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Fujairah to various destinations in India. Passengers are advised to check details with their respective airlines before travelling.
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Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India and Air India Express have curtailed their ad‑hoc operations for March 15, 2026.
Here are the revised schedules:
All Air India Express flights to/from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah are cancelled.
Delhi–Dubai sector: Only one round-trip flight will operate for each airline.
Flights are subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions.
Passengers on cancelled or suspended flights can rebook at no extra charge or request a full refund.
Airlines regret the inconvenience and remain committed to bringing passengers home safely.
Passengers on cancelled services can rebook or request a full refund, and all flights remain subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions.