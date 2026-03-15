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Air India and Air India Express cancel UAE flights on March 15, Delhi–Dubai limited service

Air India passengers in UAE can rebook or claim refund after cancellations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Flights to UAE halted by Air India due to new airport rules
Flights to UAE halted by Air India due to new airport rules

Air India and Air India Express will further curtail operations on Sunday March 15, following instructions from UAE airport authorities.

All Air India Express flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah are cancelled, while both airlines will operate only one round trip each on the Delhi–Dubai sector, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions.

  • Cancelled routes: All Air India Express flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah.

  • Limited service: Only one round trip each will operate on the Delhi–Dubai sector, subject to slot availability.

  • Passenger options: Guests on cancelled flights can rebook for a future date at no extra charge or request a full refund.

Passengers on cancelled flights may rebook for a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

The airlines apologised for the inconvenience and reaffirmed their commitment to bringing stranded guests home safely.

UAE Flight Update

Abu Dhabi

  • All Air India Express flights cancelled.

  • Air India operates only one Delhi–Abu Dhabi return flight.

Dubai

  • Both airlines operate one Delhi–Dubai round-trip each.

  • Remaining ad‑hoc or planned flights cancelled.

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK)

  • All Air India Express flights cancelled, except:

    • RAK–Kozhikode

    • RAK–Kochi

Sharjah

  • Air India Express flights planned to:

    • Delhi

    • Kannur

    • Kochi

    • Kozhikode

    • Mumbai

    • Thiruvananthapuram

Indian Embassy in UAE issues travel update

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has also issued a travel update for passengers flying between the UAE and India. Following instructions from the UAE Civil Aviation Authorities, airlines have released revised and curtailed flight schedules. The Embassy has advised Indian expats to verify their flight status as schedules are revised.

Limited flights will operate from airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Fujairah to various destinations in India. Passengers are advised to check details with their respective airlines before travelling.

Related Topics:
air india

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