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UAE air defences intercept missiles and drones as authorities urge calm

Authorities urged the public to remain calm

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that the country’s air defence systems were actively engaging missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats. 

In a public advisory, the ministry said the noises heard in multiple areas were the result of ongoing interception operations targeting ballistic missiles and drones.

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It stressed that the situation was being handled by defence systems designed to neutralise aerial threats and maintain national security.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and to follow official safety and security guidance issued by relevant entities.

Residents were also warned not to approach, touch or photograph any debris or fragments that may have fallen as a result of successful interceptions, and to leave such materials to specialised teams for assessment.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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