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US–Iran tensions escalate: What UAE residents need to know on May 5

UAE intercepts missiles, drones amid nationwide safety and remote learning measures

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Wider conflict drives casualties, travel alerts, and nationwide remote learning measures
Wider conflict drives casualties, travel alerts, and nationwide remote learning measures

Tensions across the Gulf continue to escalate, with heightened military activity, travel advisories, and precautionary measures affecting daily life in the UAE. As air defence systems remain active and schools, airlines and authorities respond to evolving security conditions, residents are being urged to stay informed, follow official updates, and remain prepared for possible disruptions. 

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Here are the key developments in the UAE amid escalating regional tensions and ongoing security alerts.

UAE intercepts 12 missiles and drones

The UAE Ministry of Defence said on May 4, 2026, that air defence systems intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four UAVs launched from Iran, leaving three people moderately injured. 

Officials said UAE defences have since engaged hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones, reflecting sustained cross-border attacks. 

Since the escalation began, UAE air defences have intercepted 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,260 UAVs linked to ongoing attacks.

3 hurt in Fujairah attack 

Three Indian nationals were injured, sustaining moderate injuries, in the aftermath of the previously reported Iranian attack on the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone (FOIZ), according to a statement by the Fujairah Media Office.

The injured were transferred to hospital to receive necessary treatment, with updates expected as their condition develops. Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

UAE reports 227 injuries so far

Authorities said the situation has resulted in 227 injuries involving multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian, along with confirmed fatalities from several countries.

Officials added that the country remains fully prepared to respond to any further threats and continue safeguarding national security and stability.

UAE condemns attacks and maritime targeting

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned renewed strikes on civilian sites, calling them a violation of sovereignty and international law. 

It also denounced drone attacks on an ADNOC-linked vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of threats to global shipping and energy security. 

Schools and universities shift online 

The UAE Ministry of Education and higher education authorities announced a nationwide move to remote learning from May 5–8. 

Dubai’s KHDA and Sharjah authorities also confirmed temporary online instruction for schools and nurseries.

US issues security alert 

The US Mission to the UAE warned of potential aerial threats, advising citizens to follow local guidance and prepare for sheltering. 

The US continues to maintain a Level 3 travel advisory, urging reconsideration of travel to the UAE. 

UAE aviation update 

Airlines across the UAE have adjusted schedules and increased flexibility as tensions continue: 

  • Emirates is operating to 137 destinations with rebooking and refund options available

  • Etihad Airways is running a full network to around 80 destinations with flexible changes

  • Air Arabia is operating limited flights with rebooking and credit options for cancellations

  • flydubai is operating a reduced schedule with possible rerouting and longer flight times 

  • All carriers said passenger and crew safety remains the top priority.

IndiGo issues flight advisory 

Indian carrier IndiGo warned of possible flight disruptions amid evolving regional tensions, urging passengers to check flight status before travel.

Strait of Hormuz tensions intensify 

US–Iran military activity in the Strait of Hormuz continues to escalate, with reported vessel attacks and increased naval operations disrupting global shipping routes. 

Situation remains volatile 

Authorities across the UAE and international partners continue to call for de-escalation as security remains heightened, with airspace, maritime routes, and civilian infrastructure under close watch.

Strait of Hormuz crisis: Key developments

  • Calls for de-escalation: UK and Saudi Arabia urged restraint after reported strikes on the UAE, calling for an immediate halt to escalation and renewed diplomacy.

  • Iran blames US: A senior Iranian military official linked the attacks to US “adventurism” in the Strait of Hormuz, denying any planned strikes on oil facilities.

  • US claims strikes on Iranian boats: US Central Command said six Iranian boats were destroyed and missiles/drones intercepted; Iran rejected the claims.

  • Trump downplays damage: US President Donald Trump said there was no significant damage in the Strait of Hormuz, apart from an incident involving a South Korean vessel.

  • UAE targeted in strikes: The UAE confirmed attacks, including in Fujairah, with three Indian nationals injured and warned it reserves the right to respond.

  • Oman incident: Two people were injured after a residential building was struck near the Strait of Hormuz coastline.

  • Oil prices surge: Brent crude rose more than 5% amid escalating conflict and shipping disruption.

  • Regional military alert: Israel placed forces on high alert while monitoring developments in the Gulf.

  • US naval operations: US destroyers entered the Gulf to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions.

  • Shipping dispute: Iran denied any commercial vessels crossed under US escort, calling the claims “baseless”.

Related Topics:
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmetravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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