US–Iran strikes escalate Strait of Hormuz tensions; UAE returns to remote learning

The United States has deployed warships and military aircraft across the Middle East as part of an expanded operation enforcing a naval blockade against Iran and ensuring the continued flow of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The mission, known as Project Freedom, includes more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, among them US Air Force F-16 fighter jets, operating alongside naval forces in the region.

US officials said the deployment is aimed at protecting American forces and safeguarding commercial shipping routes amid rising tensions in the Gulf. The operation is focused on maintaining maritime security and supporting the movement of vessels through one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.