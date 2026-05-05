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US–Iran strikes escalate Strait of Hormuz tensions; UAE returns to remote learning

Iran strike on UAE escalates tensions; US response ramps amid Hormuz crisis

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Iran launched its first attack on the UAE since an April ceasefire, firing missiles and drones on May 4.
Iran launched its first attack on the UAE since an April ceasefire, firing missiles and drones on May 4.
@CENTCOM/X
Iran launched its first attack on the UAE since a fragile ceasefire in early April, firing 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones at the country on Monday, May 4. UAE air defences intercepted all incoming threats, though a fire in Fujairah left three people injured. The escalation comes amid rising Gulf tensions, with US forces targeting Iranian IRGC boats under “Project Freedom” and warning of retaliation if US ships are hit. In response to the security situation, authorities in Dubai and Sharjah temporarily moved schools to online learning to ensure student safety. Regional shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces growing disruption amid a widening “double blockade.” We bring you real-time updates on this unfolding crisis:

Highlights

UAE schools go online nationwide

The UAE Ministry of Education has announced a nationwide shift to distance learning from Tuesday, May 5, to Friday, May 8, 2026, covering students, teachers, and administrative staff across all nurseries and public and private schools. The measure has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the educational community amid the ongoing security situation, with authorities set to review the decision on Friday and noting the period may be extended if necessary.

Over 100 US aircraft support operations in Strait of Hormuz

The United States has deployed warships and military aircraft across the Middle East as part of an expanded operation enforcing a naval blockade against Iran and ensuring the continued flow of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The mission, known as Project Freedom, includes more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, among them US Air Force F-16 fighter jets, operating alongside naval forces in the region.

US officials said the deployment is aimed at protecting American forces and safeguarding commercial shipping routes amid rising tensions in the Gulf. The operation is focused on maintaining maritime security and supporting the movement of vessels through one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Tehran doesn’t outright confirm or deny the attacks

Early on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE “should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire.”

In similarly vague terms, Iranian state television earlier quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had “no plan” to target the UAE or one of its oil fields.

“The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage,” the official was quoted as saying about the oil facility attack, apparently referring to Trump’s latest efforts to reopen the strait, a critical waterway for global energy.

US urges reconsidering UAE travel after aerial threat alerts

Level 3 advisory stays as authorities issue nationwide warnings. The US Department of State has advised citizens to reconsider travel to the UAE following mobile alerts warning of potential aerial threats issued by the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The US maintains a Level 3 travel advisory, urging heightened caution. The US Mission to the UAE said it is monitoring the situation closely and advised Americans to follow local safety instructions, including shelter guidance if needed.

The US Embassy Abu Dhabi and US Consulate General Dubai remain open under ordered-departure status, with non-essential staff relocated. Routine visa services are suspended.

Residents are urged to stay alert, monitor official updates, and keep emergency supplies ready as the situation continues to evolve.

Macron says Iranian strikes on UAE 'unjustified', 'unacceptable'

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned Iran’s strikes on the UAE, describing them as “unjustified and unacceptable” and pledging continued French support for the UAE and regional allies.

“As it has done since the start of the conflict, France will continue to support its allies in the Emirates and in the region for the defence of their territory,” Macron said in a post on X.

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Maersk ship safely clears Hormuz in US Navy escort mission

Shipping company Maersk said one of its US-flagged commercial vessels has successfully exited the Strait of Hormuz under a US military escort. The news came after the US Navy reportedly hit Iranian fast boats amid reports of IRGC attacks on a UAE oil facility.

Oil prices jump amid renewed conflict over Hormuz

Benchmark Brent crude futures surged early Tuesday, jumping 5.8% to $114.44 a barrel — up $6.27 — as concerns over supply pressures reverberated across global markets. Murban crude also climbed, gaining 3.4% to $107.30 by about 7:35 a.m. in Tokyo.

'Double blockade' hardens as US blows up 6 small IRGC boats

US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric to “blow off the face of the Earth” any Iranian vessel targeting the US military in Hormuz Strait or the broader Arabian peninsula underscores how high the stakes are around freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Amid reports that the US Navy has blown up 6 small IRGC boats and the renewed Iranian regime attacks on the UAE, the "double blockade" has hardened: Iran is unable to move millions of barrels of their oil due to the US naval blockade — and Iran's threat over Hormuz choking seaborne trade through the narrow passage for the rest of the world.

Ceasefire fragile as Trump warns Iranian forces

It remains uncertain whether the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran will hold, especially after President Donald Trump warned that Iranian forces will be “blown off the face of the Earth” if they attempt to target US ships in the Strait of Hormuz or the broader Arabian Gulf.

The statement comes amid renewed clashes in the strategic waterway, where both sides have exchanged fire. On Monday, US forces destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran as the regime seeks to thwart US naval effort ​to open shipping through Hormuz.

The US Central Command launched "Project Freedom" on Monday as Trump seeks to wrest control of the critical waterway from Iran.

Sharjah schools move to online instruction

The Sharjah Private Education Authority has announced a temporary shift to distance learning across all educational institutions in the emirate, including private schools and nurseries.

The measure will take effect from Tuesday, 5 May 2026, until Thursday, 7 May 2026, and applies to all students as well as administrative and teaching staff.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

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