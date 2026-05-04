Fujairah Oil Industries Zone (FOIZ) blaze caused by a drone strike originating from Iran.
Highlights
Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) tweets: "Following the latest updates by the relevant authorities, all private educational institutions in Dubai will transition to distance learning from May 5 to May 8, 2026. This is to ensure the safety & wellbeing of students, staff, & the wider communit"
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Iranian attacks on the UAE on Monday were "a clear violation of sovereignty and international law".
"These attacks are unacceptable," she said on X, adding that "security in the (Gulf) region has direct consequences for Europe".
The European Commission president said the EU will work with its partners "on de-escalation and diplomatic resolution, to bring an end to the Iranian regime's brutal actions. Both against its neighbours and its own people."
The UAE's air defence systems intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said that on 4 May 2026, the projectiles were launched from Iran, and the interceptions resulted in three moderate injuries.
Since the start of the Iranian attacks on the UAE, air defence systems have dealt with 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,260 drones.
The budget carrier said via social media: "Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, there may be changes to flight schedules. Customers are advised to check their flight status at before leaving for the airport.
"To keep you informed, timely updates are being sent on your contact details, shared during booking. Should you need any assistance, our support teams remain readily available to help."
The Emir of Qatar, in a phone call with the UAE President, condemned Iran’s attacks on civilian sites in the UAE.
The Ministry of Education has announced a temporary move to distance learning from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, until Friday, May 8, 2026, for students, teaching and administrative staff across nurseries and all public and private schools nationwide.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced a temporary shift to distance learning across all higher education institutions nationwide.
The decision will take effect from Tuesday, May 5, 2026, until Friday, May 8, 2026. Programmes that require in-person attendance, such as clinical training, laboratory use, practical or field-based applications, and on-site examinations, will continue to be conducted physically, in line with guidelines set by the ministry.
Soon after an alert rung out calling on people to find secure spots and to stay away from windows, another - more positive - message filtered through: UAE had dealt with the threat.
The State of Kuwait has condemned the heinous Iranian attack on a UAE tanker while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack targeting a national tanker belonging to the UAE. The Ministry stated that the use of drones in this hostile act represents a direct threat to the safety of maritime navigation and the security of international waterways.
The Ministry affirmed Kuwait's full support for the UAE and all measures it takes to protect its security and interests. It further emphasised that targeting commercial vessels and endangering navigation constitute a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and international law. Such actions violate the principle of freedom of navigation in international waterways and threaten regional security as well as global supply lines.
Kuwait called for an immediate end to such attacks, urging for the guarantee of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and all international maritime passages, while stressing that sea lanes should not be used as tools for pressure or escalation.
UAE has confirmed a number of alerts that have gone out via mobile phone this evening, the latest has been heard in Abu Dhabi.
"Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates," say authorities.
Wondering what to do in the case of an alert? Read our guide here.
US President Donald Trump downplayed tensions after US warships entered the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying Iran had "taken some shots" but caused no harm apart from damage to a South Korean vessel.
"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump said on his Truth Social platform as oil prices jumped over the renewed hostilities.
Iran denied on Monday that the United States had sunk Iranian boats, state television reported, after an American admiral said US forces had destroyed six vessels.
"The US claim that it sank a number of Iranian war boats is false," a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying by state television.
An Israeli military official said Monday that the army remained on high alert and was monitoring the situation after a US admiral said forces destroyed six Iranian boats and shot down missiles.
"The IDF (Israeli military) is closely monitoring the situation and remains on high alert... our air defence systems and offensive capabilities remain at a high state of readiness," the official said in a statement sent to AFP.
US forces have destroyed six Iranian boats and shot down missiles and drones fired at US Navy and commercial vessels by Tehran's troops, a top US admiral said on Monday.
US Apache and Seahawk helicopters hit "six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, told journalists.
US forces also "effectively engaged" all of the "missiles and drones that were fired at both us and the commercial ships," Cooper said.
US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it attacked American ships guiding vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, in remarks during an interview with Fox News, as tensions continue to escalate around the vital shipping route.
He said the United States would continue its military build-up in the region and would deploy advanced weaponry if necessary, adding that Iran had shown increased flexibility in negotiations.
Meanwhile, Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander, tweeted: ""Vessels currently in the Arabian Gulf represent 87 countries from around the world, and as the President mentioned, they are merely neutral and innocent bystanders. Over the last 12 hours, we've reached out to dozens of ships and shipping companies to encourage traffic flow through the [Strait of Hormuz], consistent with the President's intent to help guide ships safely through the narrow trade corridor."
Mission says it is coordinating with UAE authorities for medical care.
Three Indian nationals have been injured in recent attacks in Fujairah, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Monday.
The embassy confirmed it is in contact with local authorities to ensure the injured receive adequate medical treatment and support.
“We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals,” the mission said.
Further details on the nature of the attacks or the condition of the injured were not immediately disclosed.
US Central Command chief, Admiral Brad Cooper said the US military has been able to clear a pathway in the Strait of Hormuz that is free of any Iranian mines in an effort to allow commercial vessels to transit the narrow waterway.
Cooper said US military also has set up a “defensive umbrella” that includes American helicopters and fighter planes to protect the freighters leaving the strait.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a London memorial wall commemorating Iranians killed in anti-government protests, police said on Monday.
The wall in Golders Green in north London, where two Jewish men were stabbed this week, also commemorates victims of the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel.
The area is home to a large Jewish community.
The incident is the only one of a spate targeting the Jewish community in recent weeks that has not been claimed by a little-known group, the Iran-linked Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), according to SITE Intelligence group.
A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, who have not been named, were arrested in Romford, east London, earlier Monday, the capital's Metropolitan Police said.
On Friday a 45-year-old man appeared in court charged with stabbing two men in Golders Green on Wednesday, the latest incident to rock London's Jewish community.
Adm. Brad Cooper, who heads US Central Command, said US military helicopters have sunk six Iranian small boats that were targeting civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
It is the latest test of the ceasefire between Iran and the US.
The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting a UAE tanker owned by ADNOC using two drones while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar described the act as a flagrant violation of international law, the principles of maritime freedom, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.
In a statement today, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's categorical rejection of using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for pressure, calling for its unconditional reopening.
The ministry emphasised that freedom of navigation in this vital waterway is a firmly established principle that cannot be compromised, noting that the continued closure of the Strait endangers the vital interests of regional countries.
The ministry stressed the necessity of halting unjustifiable Iranian attacks on the property of brotherly nations, underlining Qatar's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support for all measures taken to protect its assets.
Iran’s army chief Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami has warned that any approach by US aircraft carriers towards the Strait of Hormuz would be met with force, saying cruise missiles and combat drones are already deployed, CNN reported.
He said Iranian forces are closely monitoring the Gulf and claimed “every inch” of the waters is within Iran’s reach. Hatami also stressed that regional security is a “non-negotiable priority”.
The warning comes amid conflicting claims over maritime activity in the area, with the US saying two merchant vessels passed through the strait—an account Tehran has denied, calling it false.
The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the country using missiles and drones, which resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks represent a serious escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity, in violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
A fire broke out on Monday at a commercial complex in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency. Firefighting crews from four stations were dispatched to the scene, where teams are working to identify the source of the smoke and contain the blaze. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Soon after an alert rung out calling on people to find secure spots and to stay away from windows, another - more positive - message filtered through: UAE had dealt with the threat.
UAE has confirmed a number of alerts that have gone out via mobile phone this evening, the latest has been heard in Abu Dhabi.
Wondering what to do in the case of an alert? Read our guide here.
Soon after an alert rung out calling on people to find secure spots and to stay away from windows, another - more positive - message filtered through: UAE had dealt with the threat.
Oil prices jumped on Monday after a drone strike sparked a fire at an Emirati energy installation following US warships crossing the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Seoul and Taipei hit record highs Monday as Asian traders joined the rally in tech shares, but US equity indices retreated from record finishes last week.
Oil prices climbed, with the benchmark international contract Brent crude for July delivery jumping more than five percent, after a drone strike caused a fire at an energy installation in the emirate of Fujairah, authorities said Monday.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that a security deal and an end to Israeli attacks were needed before any meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sought by Washington.
Aoun's office said in a statement that the president "reiterated his view that the timing is not appropriate now for a meeting" with Netanyahu, and quoted Aoun as saying: "We must first reach a security agreement and stop the Israeli attacks on us before we raise the issue of a meeting between us."
Three Indian nationals were injured, sustaining moderate injuries, in the aftermath of the previously reported Iranian attack on the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone (FOIZ), according to a statement by the Fujairah Media Office.
The injured were transferred to hospital to receive the necessary treatment, and updates will be provided as they become available. Authorities urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.
UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert on phones across Dubai and Sharjah.
It said: "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied on Monday that any commercial ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz, after the US military earlier said two US-flagged merchant vessels had transited through the vital waterway.
"No commercial vessels or oil tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past few hours, and the claims of American officials are baseless and completely false," the Guards said in a statement on Telegram.
UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert on phones across Dubai.
It said: "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."
Authorities in Fujairah have confirmed a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone (FOIZ), caused by a drone strike originating from Iran.
According to a statement by the Fujairah Media Office, civil defence teams responded immediately and are continuing efforts to contain the incident.
Authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official sources for information.
UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert on phones across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, calling for people to find a safe place.
The Ministry of Defence said four cruise missiles were detected heading towards the UAE from Iran. Three were successfully intercepted over the country’s territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea.
The ministry added that the sounds heard in various areas were the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.
It urged the public to rely on official sources for information, verify facts, and adhere to all public safety instructions issued during warning alerts.
Minutes after an alert to get to a safe place owing to potential missile threats, UAE put out another alert, this time issuing a safety alert.
"Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions," said the alert.
UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert on phones across Dubai and Sharjah.
It said: "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority also tweeted: "Air defenses are now dealing with a missile threat. Please remain in a safe place and follow the warnings and updates on official websites."
The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan condemned an Iranian drone attack on a UAE tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.
In a statement carried by Petra News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs said that Jordan rejects and denounces the attack on the tanker, owned by the UAE's ADNOC, reiterating full solidarity with the Emirates and support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens.
Seoul said on Monday that an "explosion and fire" had struck a South Korean ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial Middle Eastern waterway effectively blocked following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
The foreign ministry said that, at around 8.40pm in Seoul (1140 GMT), "an explosion and fire occurred on a vessel operated by a South Korean shipping company... anchored in waters near the United Arab Emirates inside the Strait of Hormuz", adding that there had been "no casualties to date".
US guided-missile destroyers have entered the Gulf as part of a mission to escort ships through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, the US military said on Monday.
The warships "are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, referring to the operation announced by President Donald Trump on Sunday.
"American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping," CENTCOM said, adding that "two US-flagged merchant vessels have successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz and are safely headed on their journey."
Iranian state TV said US destroyers approached the Strait of Hormuz after switching off radar, were detected upon reactivation, and issued warnings by the Iranian navy. It added that warning shots were fired after non-compliance, cautioning that any consequences would be the responsibility of the opposing side.
QatarEnergy has extended force majeure on its LNG supplies through mid-June, according to Bloomberg, as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely disrupted. The company has issued periodic notices since the Iran conflict began in late February.
The disruption has driven a surge in gas prices across Europe and Asia, with nearly one-fifth of global LNG supply affected, including shipments from Qatar and the UAE, while Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility was also damaged in March.
Minutes after an alert to harbour in place/get to a safe place owing to potential missile threats, UAE put out another alert, this time issuing a safety alert.
"Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions," said the alert.
Iran fired more than 2,800 drones and missiles at the UAE from February 28 until the ceasefire on April 8, making it the most targeted country by Tehran's retaliatory strikes.
UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert on phones across Dubai and Sharjah.
It said: "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."
Hezbollah's leader on Monday condemned Israel's operations in Lebanon amid a fragile ceasefire, repeating the group's rejection of direct negotiations between the Israeli and Lebanese governments.
Israel has kept up deadly strikes on Lebanon despite the April 17 ceasefire that sought to halt more than six weeks of war between its military and Hezbollah, with both sides accusing the other of violating the truce.
In Lebanon's south near the Israeli border, the Israeli army has also demolished buildings and prevented residents of dozens of towns from returning.
"There is no ceasefire in Lebanon, but a continuous Israeli-American aggression," Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a written statement broadcast by the al-Manar TV channel, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed militant group.
"Lebanon is the victim of aggression, and it is Lebanon that needs guarantees for its security and sovereignty" from Israel, he added.
Iran's Fars news agency said Monday that Iranian forces struck a US Navy frigate in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military quickly denied the claim.
The report from Fars came hours after President Donald Trump said US forces would on Monday begin guiding ships through the waterway.
"The frigate, which was sailing in violation of navigation and maritime safety rules near (the port of) Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Iranian navy," Fars said, without citing a source.
"The American frigate that was hit was unable to continue its journey and was forced to turn back and flee the area," the Iranian news agency reported.
There was no confirmation from other sources of missiles being fired, and the US military's Central Command issued a denial on X.
"No US Navy ships have been struck," it wrote.
Iran executed three men charged over protests this January, authorities said Monday, the latest in a wave of hangings of convicts seen by rights groups as political prisoners against the backdrop of the war against the United States and Israel.
Iranian authorities have carried out executions on a near-daily basis in recent weeks, in what activists have denounced as a bid to instil fear in society at a time of international and domestic tension.
Mehdi Rassouli, Mohammad Reza Miri and Ebrahim Dolatabadi were executed after being convicted over unrest in the eastern city of Mashhad in January, the judiciary's Mizan news agency announced.
It was not specified when or where they were executed. But the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Rassouli, 25, and Miri, 21, were hanged at dawn on Sunday at the Vakilabad Prison in Mashhad.
Pope Leo XIV will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, the Vatican said Monday, just weeks after serious criticism of the pontiff by US President Donald Trump.
The private visit with the top US diplomat, who is Catholic, will take place at 11.30am (0930 GMT), according to a calendar published on the Vatican's media site.
The United Arab Emirates expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian terrorist attack that targeted a national tanker belonging to ADNOC using two drones, while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, without any injuries being recorded.
The UAE stressed the need for Iran to stop these treacherous attacks, ensuring its full commitment to halting all hostilities and fully and unconditionally reopening the Strait, thereby achieving regional security and the stability of the global economy and trade.
Major-General Ali Abdollahi, Commander of the Khatam Al Anbiya Central Military Command, has warned foreign navies against entering the Strait of Hormuz to escort commercial vessels, Iranian state media reported. He said any such presence could escalate tensions in the strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes. The remarks come amid heightened regional strains, with Iran reiterating that security in the strait should be maintained by regional countries without foreign intervention.
The warning comes after US President Donald Trump announced a naval mission, dubbed Project Freedom, to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s navy said it had prevented the entry of US warships into the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Monday, amid heightened tensions in the strategic waterway. The report comes as Iran has warned foreign forces against approaching the strait and threatened military action, following US plans to assist vessels stranded in the area during the ongoing regional crisis.
A US warship was hit by two Iranian missiles hit near Jask Island, forcing warships to turn back after ignoring Iran warnings, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.
Earlier, Iran’s military said it will attack US forces if they attempt to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.
The warning comes after US President Donald Trump announced a naval mission, dubbed Project Freedom, to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, with operations set to begin in the coming hours.
But a senior US official has denied that a US ship was hit by Iranian missiles, according to Axios.
Iran executed three men after they were convicted of involvement in anti-government protests that rocked the country in December and January, authorities said Monday.
"Mehdi Rassouli and Mohammad Reza Miri, Mossad agents involved in the January riots in Mashhad (northeast), responsible for widespread violence and the death of a member of the security forces, were hanged," said the Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online website, referring to the Israeli spy agency.
The court accused the two men of "using Molotov cocktails and bladed weapons, inciting and encouraging others to kill, and directly participating in the murder of a security officer".
"Ebrahim Dolatabadi, one of the main instigators of the riots in Mashhad that claimed the lives of several members of the security forces, was also hanged," Mizan added.
The sentences were carried out after the Supreme Court confirmed the verdict for all three men, said Mizan.
Prominent American news outlets have drawn attention to the specific terminology employed by the Trump administration regarding its latest naval initiative in the Strait of Hormuz, noting a deliberate preference for the word "guide" instead of "escort".
According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), US officials clarified that the current framework "doesn't currently involve US Navy warships escorting vessels through the strait". This distinction suggests a less aggressive posture than traditional naval convoys, even as tensions with Tehran reach a fever pitch.
Corroborating this shift in language, CNN cited a US official who explicitly stated that the operation is "not an escort mission". The report further detailed that the US military's role will focus on "guiding stranded ships" rather than providing a direct tactical shield.
Meanwhile, Axios reported, via a US official, that US Navy vessels intend to remain "in the vicinity" of the commercial traffic. The stated goal of this positioning is to "prevent Iranian attacks on the commercial ships" without necessarily tethering warships to specific tankers.
Pakistan said Monday it had facilitated the transfer of 22 Iranian crew members from a US-seized vessel, describing the move as a "confidence-building measure" amid fragile diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.
The sailors, who had been held aboard the container ship Touska, were flown into Islamabad late Sunday and were due to be handed over to Iranian authorities, according to a statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry.
The handover follows a tense maritime standoff in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel.
The transfer of the crew was coordinated with both sides, Pakistan said, reflecting a rare instance of practical cooperation despite wider tensions over sanctions, shipping routes and regional security.
The vessel itself is expected to be returned after repairs.
Islamabad said it would continue to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of regional stability, as the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile and indirect US-Iran engagement politically sensitive.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that the United States must reduce its demands on the Islamic republic, with negotiations stalled over ending the two-month-long Middle East war.
"At this stage, our priority is to end the war," he said in a briefing broadcast by state television. "The other side must commit to a reasonable approach and abandon its excessive demands regarding Iran."
The United States kicked off an effort to "guide" stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz, as it tries to counter economic disruptions that outlasted the peak of fighting with no peace deal in sight.
A day after US President Donald Trump announced what he called "Project Freedom," the Joint Maritime Information Center said Monday that the US had set up an "enhanced security area" south of typical shipping routes and urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities "due to anticipated high traffic volume." The strait sits between Iranian and Omani territory.
The center warned that passing close to the usual routes, known as the traffic separation scheme, "should be considered extremely hazardous due the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed and mitigated."
The US-led maritime task force's announcement marked the start of the effort to revive traffic and restore confidence among commercial vessels transiting the strait.
Europeans have "heard" US President Donald Trump's message of frustration over the Iran war and are "stepping up", NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Monday after Washington announced it would withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.
"European leaders have gotten the message. They heard the message loud and clear," Rutte said before talks with European leaders in Armenia, acknowledging "disappointment on the US side" faced with European allies' resistance to joining the war.
"Europeans are stepping up," Rutte insisted. "We have seen all these countries now participating with their bilateral agreements making sure that when it comes to basing requests and all the logistical support," he said.
Iran's military said Monday that US forces would be attacked if they entered the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump announced Washington would begin escorting ships through the blocked waterway.
"We warn that any foreign armed force - especially the aggressive US military - if they intend to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, will be targeted and attacked," said Major General Ali Abdollahi of the Iranian military's central command, in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.
"We have repeatedly stated that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and under all circumstances, any safe passage must be coordinated with these forces," he added.
French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States and Iran Monday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a "coordinated" way, as the US military pressed ahead with a mission to escort ships out of the waterway.
"What we want above all is a coordinated reopening by the United States and Iran - that is the only solution for reopening the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said at a meeting of European leaders in Armenia.
"We are not going to take part in any military operation in a framework that to me seems unclear," said the French leader, whose country has with Britain led efforts to assemble a coalition to reopen the strait once peace is secured.
In what is framed as a "humanitarian" move, President Trump announced that the US military will begin "guiding" or escorting thousands of stranded vessels out of the volatile Strait of Hormuz — starting Monday. The mission, dubbed “Project Freedom,” aims to reach an estimated 2,000 ships and 20,000 seafarers currently caught in the blockade, many of whom are dangerously low on food and essential supplies. Trump called it a “humanitarian operation, stating that the US is stepping in to help innocent crews and companies who have become victims of circumstances entirely outside their control.
An oil shipping monitoring firm has reported that a second Iranian Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) has successfully evaded the US Navy and is currently navigating Indonesian waters towards the Riau Archipelago.
In a report shared on X, TankerTrackers.com stated that the vessel, identified as the DERYA, is traversing the Lombok Strait in Indonesia. This movement follows a failed attempt to deliver 1.88 million barrels of Iranian crude oil to India in mid-April.
Detailing the tanker's movements, TankerTrackers.com noted, "We then spotted her continuing south after that, at a time when her sister ships in the area were being redirected back to Iran by the US Navy." The monitoring group further added that the ship is "currently underway to her rendezvous point in the Riau Archipelago."
This development follows an earlier disclosure by the tracking firm that another Iranian supertanker, the HUGE, had also managed to bypass the US Navy. That vessel, which is carrying 1.9 million barrels of oil, was similarly spotted in the Lombok Strait heading towards the Riau region.
According to data provided by the monitoring firm, approximately 25 tankers departed from Iran with crude oil during the month of April. Within this fleet, the US Navy successfully redirected seven vessels back to Iranian ports, while US forces seized another two tankers.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the United States has responded to Iran's 14-point proposed plan to end the war.
He made the remarks in an interview with state-run IRIB TV while noting that the US response is being reviewed.
He stressed that Iran's plan is exclusively focused on ending the war, and "nothing pertaining to the nuclear field's details exists in it."
"At present, we are focused on the parameters related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon," Baghaei added, stressing "we have no nuclear negotiation at this stage."
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted by state media as saying that "at this stage, we do not have nuclear negotiations" - a key demand by Washington.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has publicly endorsed Donald Trump's latest maritime initiative, dubbed "Project Freedom", which authorises American forces to provide safe passage for vessels currently trapped within the Strait of Hormuz.
The senior lawmaker's backing comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to resolve the regional crisis. Expressing his frustration with the current state of talks, Graham took to social media to criticise Tehran's recent conduct.
"It is clear to me that Iran is playing games through negotiations, as their last offer to end the conflict was absurd," he wrote in a post on X.
Linking the need for a robust military presence to the failure of these discussions, Graham argued that the United States must now shift its focus toward securing the vital shipping lane.
While he maintained a preference for a non-violent resolution, he signalled that the window for talks is rapidly closing.
A tanker was hit by unidentified projectiles off the Gulf coast, a British maritime agency reported Monday, as the United States said it would escort ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.
"A tanker has reported being hit by unknown projectiles," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that all crew members were safe.
It called on vessels to transit the region "with caution" as authorities investigate.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz clarified that the Americans are and remain the important partner for Germany in the North Atlantic (Nato) alliance. "We have a common goal: Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons."
German media also quoted the chancellor as saying there was "no connection" between disagreements over the Iran war and the pullout of US troops from Germany while insisting he shared Trump's goal of ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.
A senior Iranian official warned on Monday (May 4, 2026) that Tehran would consider any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz a breach of the ceasefire.
"Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran's parliament, posted on X.
As the Strait of Hormuz turns into a volatile chokepoint, Iraq is urgently pivoting its energy strategy. By rerouting fuel exports through Syria, Baghdad is attempting to bypass the increasingly dangerous waterway that long served as its primary artery to global markets. This shift to land-based logistics signals a major tactical move that could permanently reshape regional energy supply chains and reduce dependence on the vulnerable Strait.
The US military will start escorting hundreds of ships stranded in the Arabian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz as a humanitarian gesture in what US President Donald Trump calls "Project Freedom".
Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, choking off major flows of oil, gas and fertilizer to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports. Trump said "countries from all over the world" had requested American aid in navigating through the key waterway and out of the Gulf. "For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that "very positive discussions" were underway with Iran on finding a solution to the crisis, but nevertheless added that the US will soon start escorting ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, a spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, told state television that Tehran had submitted a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war," and that Washington had responded to it in a message to Pakistani mediators.
"I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Day 65: Iran says US options are 'impossible' war or 'bad deal'
Day 64: Iran tightens grip on Hormuz waters under new IRGC rules
Day 63: Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal
Day 62: Iran's supreme leader says, 'US suffered disgraceful defeat'
Day 61: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade