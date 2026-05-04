EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Iranian attacks on the UAE on Monday were "a clear violation of sovereignty and international law".

"These attacks are unacceptable," she said on X, adding that "security in the (Gulf) region has direct consequences for Europe".

The European Commission president said the EU will work with its partners "on de-escalation and diplomatic resolution, to bring an end to the Iranian regime's brutal actions. Both against its neighbours and its own people."