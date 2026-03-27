Heard an emergency alert while shopping, driving, or out in public? How to respond immediately

Abu Dhabi ramps up community preparedness amid regional developments
Abu Dhabi: Heard an emergency alert while shopping, driving, or out in public? Staying calm and acting quickly can make all the difference. In response to evolving regional developments, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (ADCMC) has stepped up its nationwide awareness campaign, launching the second phase of its public guidance initiative to boost preparedness and reinforce community resilience.
This phase places strong emphasis on unified messaging across all segments of society, enhanced coordination with strategic partners, and strict reliance on official information sources. Authorities stress that these efforts are critical not only to ensuring public safety but also to maintaining societal stability and reinforcing public confidence during sensitive periods.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
A key pillar of the campaign focuses on digital vigilance, amid reports of fraudulent messages impersonating official entities.
Residents are urged to:
Avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links.
Refrain from sharing personal or sensitive data.
Verify the authenticity of messages before taking action.
Ignore and refrain from engaging with unverified communications.
Authorities underline that combating misinformation is a shared responsibility, essential to preserving public order and trust.
The guide highlights the importance of addressing children’s emotional needs during crises. Parents are encouraged to maintain a calm and reassuring environment, emphasizing safety and the role of authorities in protecting the community.
Clear, age-appropriate communication, active listening, and limiting exposure to distressing news are central to reducing anxiety. Maintaining daily routines and encouraging calm activities such as reading or family discussions can significantly help children cope with uncertainty.
Special attention is given to older adults and People of Determination, recognising their increased vulnerability in times of crisis.
Families are advised to:
Provide continuous emotional and physical support.
Ensure safe, obstacle-free living environments.
Communicate clearly and calmly without causing alarm.
Secure access to essential medications, assistive devices, and power supplies.
Community cooperation is also vital, with authorities encouraging inclusive care and shared responsibility. For additional support, families may contact the Family Counseling Call Center at 80033322.
Clear, actionable procedures are outlined for emergency situations, particularly when explosions are heard or alerts are received.
In workplaces or buildings:
Stop work immediately and remain calm.
Move away from windows and glass surfaces.
Proceed to safe areas such as basements using stairs only.
Await official confirmation before resuming activities.
Safe locations include:
Interior rooms with minimal windows
Hallways and basements
Ground floors or under concrete staircases
Unsafe areas include:
Windows, balconies, rooftops, and outer walls
Residents are strongly advised not to leave shelter until official “all-clear” notifications are issued.
After an emergency ends, residents should:
Check on family members and surroundings.
Avoid suspicious objects or unusual odors and report them immediately.
Follow official updates and resume normal activities gradually.
Authorities emphasise that strict adherence to instructions is essential to maintaining safety.
Pet owners are advised to:
Keep animals indoors in secure environments.
Maintain sufficient supplies of food, water, and medication.
Avoid exposing pets to unfamiliar objects or incident sites.
Prepare carriers for potential relocation.
In cases of abandoned animals or inability to provide care, residents can contact the Department of Municipalities and Transport at 993.
The guide underscores the critical role of the community in crisis response. Public cooperation significantly enhances safety outcomes.
Key responsibilities include:
Following official directives without hesitation.
Avoiding the spread of rumors or unverified information.
Assisting vulnerable groups when needed.
Supporting emergency teams and maintaining public order.
Authorities stress that calmness and social responsibility are powerful tools in safeguarding the entire community.
Motorists are advised to exercise heightened caution:
Reduce speed and remain alert.
Seek shelter in nearby buildings when possible.
Avoid stopping in exposed or crowded areas.
If no shelter is available, remain inside the vehicle with windows closed and engine off.
Drivers should also refrain from sharing unverified content on social media, particularly images or videos that may cause unnecessary alarm.
In public or outdoor settings:
Remain calm and avoid crowding or panic.
Move to the nearest safe building and follow shelter procedures.
Stay clear of structures such as poles, billboards, and glass surfaces.
If no shelter is available, individuals should lie flat, protect their head, and cover their nose in dusty or smoky conditions.
In shopping malls or enclosed spaces:
Move to interior areas
Follow instructions from safety personnel.
Use stairs instead of elevators.
Compliance with on-site safety teams is essential to ensuring the protection of families.
Through this expanded awareness campaign, Abu Dhabi reinforces a clear message: preparedness is a shared responsibility, and informed, calm behavior is the foundation of effective crisis response.
By aligning institutional readiness with community awareness, the emirate continues to demonstrate a proactive and resilient approach to safeguarding lives and maintaining stability—no matter the challenges.