Abu Dhabi emergency preparedness: Falling debris? Immediate actions to stay safe

Abu Dhabi strengthens emergency readiness with public awareness drive
The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC) is urging residents to stay alert and follow official guidance during periods of heightened sensitivity.
Its second phase of the “Our Community is Prepared” campaign focuses on public safety, delivering targeted awareness messages, enhancing coordination with authorities, and promoting reliance on verified information to reassure the public and maintain societal stability.
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Authorities stress that unusual signs, such as falling debris, unfamiliar sounds, low-flying objects, or moving lights, may not always indicate immediate danger, but residents should remain cautious and follow official alerts. Filming incidents is strongly discouraged, as it can obstruct emergency response teams, create congestion, and spread misinformation.
Identify emergency exits at home, workplaces, and public venues
Designate a safe assembly point known to all family members
Keep key emergency numbers, including 999, easily accessible
Follow official alerts and instructions at all times
Maintain a stocked first aid kit and fire extinguisher
Prepare an emergency “Ready Bag” with medications, water, food, flashlights, batteries, power banks, and important documents
Gathering outdoors out of curiosity
Filming or sharing live footage from incident sites
Circulating unverified information
Neglecting support for children, elderly, or People of Determination
Stay calm and move away from the impact site
Do not touch or approach debris, which may be hazardous
Allow emergency responders access
Reassure family members and reduce panic
Report incidents immediately by calling 999
Rely only on official updates
Continuous or unfamiliar sounds in the sky
Low-flying objects or unusual movement patterns
Brief appearances of moving lights
Potential danger alert: Immediate attention required
Accompanying instructions: e.g., stay indoors or avoid certain areas
End-of-danger notification: Confirms the threat has passed; continued caution may still be needed
Verify information before sharing
Follow official government channels only
Avoid publishing unconfirmed content
Report suspicious or false information to authorities
Police Civil Defence: 999
Electricity emergencies: 991
Water emergencies: 992
Municipal services: 993
Sewerage emergencies (TAQA Water Solutions): 02 818 0000
Psychological support (Sakina): 800 725462
Social care services: 800 444
Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre: 800 555