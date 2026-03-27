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Abu Dhabi emergency preparedness: Falling debris? Immediate actions to stay safe

Abu Dhabi strengthens emergency readiness with public awareness drive

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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ADCMC leads strategic efforts to safeguard the community and enhance crisis response
ADCMC leads strategic efforts to safeguard the community and enhance crisis response
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The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC) is urging residents to stay alert and follow official guidance during periods of heightened sensitivity.

Its second phase of the “Our Community is Prepared” campaign focuses on public safety, delivering targeted awareness messages, enhancing coordination with authorities, and promoting reliance on verified information to reassure the public and maintain societal stability.

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Authorities stress that unusual signs, such as falling debris, unfamiliar sounds, low-flying objects, or moving lights, may not always indicate immediate danger, but residents should remain cautious and follow official alerts. Filming incidents is strongly discouraged, as it can obstruct emergency response teams, create congestion, and spread misinformation.

What safety steps should households follow?

Identify emergency exits at home, workplaces, and public venues

  • Designate a safe assembly point known to all family members

  • Keep key emergency numbers, including 999, easily accessible

  • Follow official alerts and instructions at all times

  • Maintain a stocked first aid kit and fire extinguisher

  • Prepare an emergency “Ready Bag” with medications, water, food, flashlights, batteries, power banks, and important documents

What should you avoid during emergencies?

  • Gathering outdoors out of curiosity

  • Filming or sharing live footage from incident sites

  • Circulating unverified information

  • Neglecting support for children, elderly, or People of Determination

What should you do if debris falls?

  • Stay calm and move away from the impact site

  • Do not touch or approach debris, which may be hazardous

  • Allow emergency responders access

  • Reassure family members and reduce panic

  • Report incidents immediately by calling 999

  • Rely only on official updates

How to understand unusual signs safely?

  • Continuous or unfamiliar sounds in the sky

  • Low-flying objects or unusual movement patterns

  • Brief appearances of moving lights

How does warning system work?

  • Potential danger alert: Immediate attention required

  • Accompanying instructions: e.g., stay indoors or avoid certain areas

  • End-of-danger notification: Confirms the threat has passed; continued caution may still be needed

How can you combat misinformation?

  • Verify information before sharing

  • Follow official government channels only

  • Avoid publishing unconfirmed content

  • Report suspicious or false information to authorities

Key emergency contacts in Abu Dhabi:

  • Police Civil Defence: 999

  • Electricity emergencies: 991

  • Water emergencies: 992

  • Municipal services: 993

  • Sewerage emergencies (TAQA Water Solutions): 02 818 0000

  • Psychological support (Sakina): 800 725462

  • Social care services: 800 444

  • Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre: 800 555

Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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