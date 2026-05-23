Free parking, toll exemptions and extended metro timings announced for Eid
Authorities across the UAE have announced free public parking during the Eid Al Adha holiday period as part of nationwide measures to ease mobility and support residents during the long break.
The exemption applies across major emirates, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman, where public parking fees are being temporarily suspended in designated zones. However, multi-storey parking facilities in most emirates will continue to operate under normal paid tariffs.
The move is part of wider holiday arrangements that also include adjusted public transport schedules and toll exemptions in some locations, aimed at reducing congestion and improving travel convenience during the Eid period.
Residents have been advised to check specific emirate guidelines, as parking rules may vary slightly depending on zones and operational systems.
Dubai's RTA has announced that all public parking will be free from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026, excluding multi-storey parking facilities, which will remain chargeable.
Dubai Metro services will operate with extended timings across the holiday period, while the Dubai Tram will also follow revised schedules to accommodate increased passenger movement during Eid.
Free public parking: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026
Multi-storey parking: Remains chargeable
Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday: 8:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Monday to Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
The Red and Green Lines will follow the same timetable throughout the period.
Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday: 9:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)
In Abu Dhabi, Q Mobility has announced free public parking and suspended toll gate charges during the Eid holiday.
The decision applies to all Mawaqif public parking zones, except multi-storey facilities, which will continue to operate under normal tariffs. Toll exemptions under the Darb system will apply across most gates, with limited exceptions.
Free public parking: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29
Normal parking resumes: Saturday, May 30, 2026
Multi-storey parking: Chargeable 24/7 (no exemption)
Sunday parking rule: Free parking already applies, extending total free days during Eid period
Free toll gates during Eid: Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan, Al Saadiyat
Toll charges continue: Al Qurm and Ghantoot gates (Dh4 per crossing)
Operating hours: 24/7 throughout the week
The Sharjah Municipality has confirmed that public parking will be free during the first three days of Eid.
However, paid parking zones marked with blue signage and high-demand tourist and commercial areas will continue to operate as usual through smart payment systems.
Free public parking: First three days of Eid Al Adha
Paid zones (blue signage): Remain chargeable
Tourist and commercial areas: Continue normal smart payment operations
The Department of Municipality and Planning Ajman has also announced free parking across all paid spaces during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
The exemption will run from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29, 2026, with normal operations resuming on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
Free public parking: Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29
Normal operations resume: Saturday, May 30,
Authorities across the UAE have advised residents to plan their journeys in advance, as higher traffic volumes are expected during the festive period.