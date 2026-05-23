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Eid Al Adha holidays in UAE: Free parking in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman

Free parking, toll exemptions and extended metro timings announced for Eid

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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A parking meter in Sharjah. Residents urged to plan journeys as free parking and travel perks roll out
A parking meter in Sharjah. Residents urged to plan journeys as free parking and travel perks roll out
Supplied

Authorities across the UAE have announced free public parking during the Eid Al Adha holiday period as part of nationwide measures to ease mobility and support residents during the long break.

The exemption applies across major emirates, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman, where public parking fees are being temporarily suspended in designated zones. However, multi-storey parking facilities in most emirates will continue to operate under normal paid tariffs.

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The move is part of wider holiday arrangements that also include adjusted public transport schedules and toll exemptions in some locations, aimed at reducing congestion and improving travel convenience during the Eid period.

Residents have been advised to check specific emirate guidelines, as parking rules may vary slightly depending on zones and operational systems.

Dubai: Free parking, metro and tram timings

Dubai's RTA has announced that all public parking will be free from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026, excluding multi-storey parking facilities, which will remain chargeable.

Dubai Metro services will operate with extended timings across the holiday period, while the Dubai Tram will also follow revised schedules to accommodate increased passenger movement during Eid.

Free parking

  • Free public parking: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, 2026

  • Multi-storey parking: Remains chargeable

Dubai Metro operating hours

  • Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Sunday: 8:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Monday to Saturday: 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • The Red and Green Lines will follow the same timetable throughout the period.

Dubai Tram operating hours

  • Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Sunday: 9:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

  • Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day)

Abu Dhabi waives parking fees and toll charges

In Abu Dhabi, Q Mobility has announced free public parking and suspended toll gate charges during the Eid holiday.

The decision applies to all Mawaqif public parking zones, except multi-storey facilities, which will continue to operate under normal tariffs. Toll exemptions under the Darb system will apply across most gates, with limited exceptions.

Parking and toll exemptions

  • Free public parking: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29

  • Normal parking resumes: Saturday, May 30, 2026

  • Multi-storey parking: Chargeable 24/7 (no exemption)

  • Sunday parking rule: Free parking already applies, extending total free days during Eid period

Darb toll gate exemptions

  • Free toll gates during Eid: Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan, Al Saadiyat

  • Toll charges continue: Al Qurm and Ghantoot gates (Dh4 per crossing)

  • Operating hours: 24/7 throughout the week

Sharjah offers free parking in key zones

The Sharjah Municipality has confirmed that public parking will be free during the first three days of Eid.

However, paid parking zones marked with blue signage and high-demand tourist and commercial areas will continue to operate as usual through smart payment systems.

Free parking period

  • Free public parking: First three days of Eid Al Adha

  • Paid zones (blue signage): Remain chargeable

  • Tourist and commercial areas: Continue normal smart payment operations

 Ajman – full parking waiver

The Department of Municipality and Planning Ajman has also announced free parking across all paid spaces during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

The exemption will run from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29, 2026, with normal operations resuming on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

  • Free public parking: Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29

  • Normal operations resume: Saturday, May 30,

Authorities across the UAE have advised residents to plan their journeys in advance, as higher traffic volumes are expected during the festive period.

Related Topics:
Public parkingdubai parking feesUAE traffic finesSharjahDubai parking

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