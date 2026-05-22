Most Abu Dhabi parking and Darb toll fees will be suspended during the Eid holiday
Abu Dhabi: Q Mobility , the public parking operator in Abu Dhabi, announced free public parking and toll gate access across Abu Dhabi during the Eid Al Adha holiday, while unveiling revised operating hours for vehicle inspection centres, licensing facilities and customer service branches across the emirate.
The company said Mawaqif public parking would be free throughout the Eid holiday period, with the exception of multi-storey parking buildings, which will continue to operate under normal paid tariffs.
Darb toll gate charges will also be suspended during Eid, except at the Al Qurm and Ghantout toll gates, where fees will continue to apply.
Customer Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will remain closed during the holiday, though digital services will continue uninterrupted through the Darb app, the company’s website and the TAMM platform.
Several light vehicle inspection centres will continue operating on adjusted schedules. The Al Salama Building inspection centre in Abu Dhabi and the Falaj Hazza branch in Al Ain will remain open 24 hours throughout the week.
Meanwhile, centres at Al Bateen in Al Ain, Cars World in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra and Madinat Rahayl will operate from 2pm to 10pm during the second and third days of Eid. Cars World in Abu Dhabi will additionally operate from 10am to 9pm on May 25 and 26.
Heavy vehicle inspection centres in Musaffah and Mazyad will operate from 10am to 8pm during Arafat Day and the third day of Eid, while Beda Zayed centre in Al Dhafra will operate from 8am to 3pm and Al Faya centre in Abu Dhabi from 8am to 5pm on the same days.
Taresh offices at Al Salama Building in Abu Dhabi, Cars World in Al Shamkha and Falaj Hazza in Al Ain will operate from 10am to 9pm on May 25, from 10am to 6pm on Arafat Day, and from 3pm to 9pm during the second and third days of Eid.
Insurance service offices at Al Salama Building and Cars World in Al Shamkha will follow identical schedules, operating from 10am to 9pm on May 25, from 10am to 6pm on Arafat Day, and from 3pm to 9pm during the second and third days of Eid.
Emirates Plate advertising and signage branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will also adopt revised timings. Most branches, including Al Salama Building, Cars World, Al Ain Industrial Area, Falaj Hazza and Plate Factory in Rahayl, will operate from 9am to 10pm on May 25, from 9am to 8pm on Arafat Day, and from 10am to 10pm during the second and third days of Eid.
Branches in Al Samha and Mahwi-Al Qalaa will remain closed throughout the holiday period, while the Al Dhafra branch in Beda Zayed will operate from 9am to 7pm on May 25 and Arafat Day, and from 10am to 7pm during the second and third days of Eid.