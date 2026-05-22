Emirates Plate advertising and signage branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will also adopt revised timings. Most branches, including Al Salama Building, Cars World, Al Ain Industrial Area, Falaj Hazza and Plate Factory in Rahayl, will operate from 9am to 10pm on May 25, from 9am to 8pm on Arafat Day, and from 10am to 10pm during the second and third days of Eid.