The image was taken on Sunday morning at 9:20am by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory
Abu Dhabi: The first image of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon for the year 1447H has been captured in daylight skies over Abu Dhabi, ahead of official moon-sighting observations across the Islamic world.
The image was taken on Sunday morning at 9:20am UAE time by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, affiliated with the International Astronomical Center.
According to the centre, the moon was positioned 7.8 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately nine hours old.
The crescent was photographed by astronomer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, with support from observatory team members Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Osama Ghannam and Anas Mohammed.
The development comes as the UAE Fatwa Council called on specialists, experts, traditional moon-sighters and members of the public to observe the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent after sunset on Sunday, May 17.
The council urged anyone who sights the crescent moon to report the observation through official communication channels as preparations continue to determine the start of Dhu Al Hijjah and the date of Eid Al Adha.
Astronomical calculations previously indicated that the crescent moon would likely be visible across large parts of the Islamic world on Sunday evening, with Monday, May 18, expected to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah and Wednesday, May 27, projected as the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries.