GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi captures first daylight image of Dhu Al Hijjah crescent

The image was taken on Sunday morning at 9:20am by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
According to the centre, the moon was positioned 7.8 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately nine hours old.
According to the centre, the moon was positioned 7.8 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately nine hours old.

Abu Dhabi: The first image of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon for the year 1447H has been captured in daylight skies over Abu Dhabi, ahead of official moon-sighting observations across the Islamic world.

The image was taken on Sunday morning at 9:20am UAE time by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, affiliated with the International Astronomical Center.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the centre, the moon was positioned 7.8 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately nine hours old.

The crescent was photographed by astronomer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, with support from observatory team members Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Osama Ghannam and Anas Mohammed.

The development comes as the UAE Fatwa Council called on specialists, experts, traditional moon-sighters and members of the public to observe the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent after sunset on Sunday, May 17.

The council urged anyone who sights the crescent moon to report the observation through official communication channels as preparations continue to determine the start of Dhu Al Hijjah and the date of Eid Al Adha.

Astronomical calculations previously indicated that the crescent moon would likely be visible across large parts of the Islamic world on Sunday evening, with Monday, May 18, expected to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah and Wednesday, May 27, projected as the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE observatory captures last Dhu Al Qadah crescent ahead of key moon sighting

Final Dhu Al Qadah crescent seen in UAE skies

2m read
The court urged anyone capable of sighting the crescent moon to participate in the official moon-sighting committees formed across the Kingdom

Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting set for Sunday

2m read
File photo of fireworks during Eid celebrations

Eid Al Adha 2026: Sight Dhu Al Hijjah moon on May 17

2m read
Crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah is forecast to be born on Sunday, May 17.

Eid Al Adha 2026 dates revealed

1m read