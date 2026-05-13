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UAE to sight Dhu Al Hijjah moon on May 17 using advanced observatories

UAE Fatwa Council to coordinate nationwide crescent sighting

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah will be sighted on Sunday evening, May 17 across the country.
The crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah will be sighted on Sunday evening, May 17 across the country.
Parthiv Devadas

The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that it would observe the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah on the evening of Sunday, May 17, corresponding to the 29th of Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH.

The council said the moon-sighting process would be conducted in coordination with national observatories and specialised astronomy centres across the country using advanced technologies and modern observation methods.

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The observations will take place through several designated platforms, including Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory in cooperation with the International Astronomy Centre, Dubai Sky Views Observatory in partnership with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and Sharjah Astronomical Observatory in cooperation with the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology.

The sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent determines the beginning of the Islamic month during which Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate Eid Al Adha.

Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, while the first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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