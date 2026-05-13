UAE Fatwa Council to coordinate nationwide crescent sighting
The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that it would observe the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah on the evening of Sunday, May 17, corresponding to the 29th of Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH.
The council said the moon-sighting process would be conducted in coordination with national observatories and specialised astronomy centres across the country using advanced technologies and modern observation methods.
The observations will take place through several designated platforms, including Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory in cooperation with the International Astronomy Centre, Dubai Sky Views Observatory in partnership with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and Sharjah Astronomical Observatory in cooperation with the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology.
The sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent determines the beginning of the Islamic month during which Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate Eid Al Adha.
Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, while the first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month.