First day of Islamic month of Dhu Al Qadah announced

Fatwa Council confirms Sunday as start of Dhu Al Qadah
The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that today marks the first day of Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH, the 11th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.
In a statement, the council said the decision was made after reviewing scientific data related to moon sighting, in coordination with specialised scientific centres and relevant authorities across the country.
Dhu Al Qadah precedes the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah, during which Muslims observe the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate Eid Al Adha, which is likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27, following the Day of Arafah, the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26.
The council’s announcement reflects the UAE’s approach of combining traditional moon sighting practices with modern scientific methods to determine the start of Islamic months.
Authorities routinely rely on astronomical calculations alongside verified observations to ensure accuracy in confirming key dates in the Islamic calendar.