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First day of Islamic month of Dhu Al Qadah announced

Fatwa Council confirms Sunday as start of  Dhu Al Qadah 

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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First day of Islamic month of Dhu Al Qadah announced
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The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that today marks the first day of Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH, the 11th month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

In a statement, the council said the decision was made after reviewing scientific data related to moon sighting, in coordination with specialised scientific centres and relevant authorities across the country.

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Dhu Al Qadah precedes the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah, during which Muslims observe the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate Eid Al Adha, which is likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27, following the Day of Arafah, the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26.

The council’s announcement reflects the UAE’s approach of combining traditional moon sighting practices with modern scientific methods to determine the start of Islamic months.

Authorities routinely rely on astronomical calculations alongside verified observations to ensure accuracy in confirming key dates in the Islamic calendar.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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