UAE Moonsighting Committee to convene tomorrow to confirm Eid Al Fitr

Moonsighting committee to convene tomorrow to sight Shawwal moon
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Moonsighting Committee will meet tomorrow after Maghreb prayer to sight the Shawwal crescent, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.
The announcement was made by the UAE Council for Fatwa. Senior religious scholars, astronomers and officials will gather to review observational reports submitted from across the country.
According to astronomical calculations, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on Friday, as Thursday is expected to complete the 30th day of Ramadan.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery
Government employees will observe a four-day holiday from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22, with official working hours resuming on Monday, March 23.
The break will allow for the traditional observance of Eid Al Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.