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UAE Moonsighting Committee to convene tomorrow to confirm Eid Al Fitr

Moonsighting committee to convene tomorrow to sight Shawwal moon

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE Moonsighting Committee to convene tomorrow to confirm Eid Al Fitr
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE Moonsighting Committee will meet tomorrow after Maghreb prayer to sight the Shawwal crescent, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.

The announcement was made by the UAE Council for Fatwa. Senior religious scholars, astronomers and officials will gather to review observational reports submitted from across the country.

According to astronomical calculations, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on Friday, as Thursday is expected to complete the 30th day of Ramadan.

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Government employees will observe a four-day holiday from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22, with official working hours resuming on Monday, March 23.

The break will allow for the traditional observance of Eid Al Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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