Weather forecast: Will it rain over Eid holidays in UAE? Here's what NCM says

Cumulonimbus clouds will form intermittently as the low-pressure system and jet stream work in tandem, meaning showers could arrive quickly and vary significantly in strength from one area to the next. Some regions may see light, passing drizzle while others experience heavier downpours. Winds during this period will continue to gust up to 40 km/h at times, and the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will see rough to moderate wave conditions, relevant for anyone planning a coastal or marine Eid outing.