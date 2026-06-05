NCM warns of reduced visibility as gusty winds and blowing sand affect several areas.
Dubai: A spell of dusty and unsettled weather is set to affect the UAE on Friday and through the weekend, with strong winds expected to stir up sand and dust, reduce visibility and create rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast said Friday will be fair overall but dusty at times, with temperatures gradually easing across the country. Light to moderate winds are expected to strengthen periodically, particularly over exposed areas, generating blowing dust and sand that could reduce horizontal visibility.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 36°C and 41°C in coastal and island areas, while inland regions could see highs of up to 46°C. Mountainous areas are expected to record temperatures between 32°C and 37°C.
Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, while remaining slight to moderate in the Oman Sea, prompting caution for marine activities.
The unsettled pattern is expected to continue into Saturday, with dusty conditions persisting and low clouds appearing over eastern areas. Winds could reach up to 50 km/h, maintaining the risk of reduced visibility in some locations. Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across parts of the coast.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to edge higher as clouds develop over eastern regions. Dusty conditions may continue in western parts of the country as northwesterly winds strengthen intermittently, with gusts reaching around 40 km/h.
The weather is forecast to stabilise somewhat at the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be generally fair, although fresh northwesterly winds may continue at times, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf could become rough at night, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.