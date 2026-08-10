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Weather forecast: UAE braces for rain, dust as temperatures hit 49°C

NCM forecasts afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas, with winds reaching 40km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over some eastern and southern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times and cause blowing dust.
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over some eastern and southern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times and cause blowing dust.
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Dubai: The UAE is forecast to see rainfall in parts of the country on Monday, with temperatures reaching as high as 49°C and winds stirring up dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over some eastern and southern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times and cause blowing dust.

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Temperatures are forecast to peak at between 45°C and 49°C in internal areas, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 38°C in mountainous areas.

Winds will reach up to 40km/h in internal and mountainous areas and up to 35km/h along the coast and islands. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The NCM said the conditions are being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system that is contributing to local cloud development.

Temperatures are expected to gradually decline on Tuesday, particularly along the coast, although winds could continue to reach 40km/h and cause blowing dust.

Another chance of rain is forecast for eastern areas on Wednesday as convective clouds develop during the afternoon. Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with humidity increasing overnight in some coastal areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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