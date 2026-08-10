NCM forecasts afternoon rain in eastern and southern areas, with winds reaching 40km/h
Dubai: The UAE is forecast to see rainfall in parts of the country on Monday, with temperatures reaching as high as 49°C and winds stirring up dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to develop over some eastern and southern areas by the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Light to moderate winds will freshen at times and cause blowing dust.
Temperatures are forecast to peak at between 45°C and 49°C in internal areas, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 38°C in mountainous areas.
Winds will reach up to 40km/h in internal and mountainous areas and up to 35km/h along the coast and islands. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The NCM said the conditions are being influenced by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system that is contributing to local cloud development.
Temperatures are expected to gradually decline on Tuesday, particularly along the coast, although winds could continue to reach 40km/h and cause blowing dust.
Another chance of rain is forecast for eastern areas on Wednesday as convective clouds develop during the afternoon. Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with humidity increasing overnight in some coastal areas.