NCM forecasts convective clouds and rain from Monday through Wednesday
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for another hot weekend, with temperatures climbing to 49C inland on Saturday before the weather becomes increasingly unsettled early next week, bringing the possibility of afternoon showers to eastern and southern parts of the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, while temperatures are expected to reach 43C to 47C in coastal and island areas, 44C to 49C inland and 32C to 37C in the mountains. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Conditions on Sunday will remain largely fair to partly cloudy, with cloud build-up over eastern areas later in the day.
From Monday, however, the forecast points to a greater chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern regions, with afternoon rainfall possible.
Winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 40km/h and raising blowing dust in exposed areas.
The unsettled pattern is forecast to persist through Tuesday and Wednesday, when partly cloudy skies will continue alongside the chance of afternoon showers in eastern and southern parts of the UAE. Despite the changing conditions, sea conditions are expected to remain slight throughout the period in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.