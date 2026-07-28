Authorities urge caution as sandstorms, hail and low visibility grip parts of UAE
Dubai: Heavy rain lashed Masafi and parts of the eastern UAE on Tuesday afternoon as convective clouds developed over the mountains, while hot and sunny conditions persisted across much of the rest of the country. The highest temperature recorded nationwide was 48.4°C in Al Faqa, Al Ain, at 13:45 UAE local time, while dust was reported over Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
Intense downpours swept through Masafi, with reports of flowing wadis after the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of active convective cloud formation across eastern areas. A dusty whirlwind was also spotted in Masafi amid the shifting weather, and Storm.ae shared videos of hail falling in the area.
The NCM said hail was falling on Masafi and Marbad in the Eastern Region, while cold conditions were being recorded over remote areas further east. Convective clouds were expected to continue producing heavy rain, with the possibility of further hail, over the eastern mountain regions. Showers were also forecast to extend into the central part of Sharjah emirate and the Al Ain region, although rainfall intensity and distribution were expected to vary from one location to another.
The NCM has urged the public to take precautions during hail, follow local authorities' instructions, stay updated through official weather channels, and avoid spreading unverified reports.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) also weighed in on the shifting weather, noting that sandstorms can strike suddenly but that their impact is easier to manage with the right preparation. The ministry urged residents to take simple protective steps to safeguard their health and continue their day safely and smoothly.
The weather system highlighted the contrast between the UAE's mountainous east and the rest of the country, where Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates continued to experience clear skies, high temperatures and typical summer conditions.