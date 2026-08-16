Rain is possible in parts of the UAE from Sunday to Thursday, with winds reaching 40 km/h
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see light rain on Sunday before the chance of heavier, convective showers increases across eastern and southern areas over the next several days, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times across some northern and eastern areas, where clouds may bring light rainfall.
Temperatures will remain high, reaching between 44°C and 49°C in inland areas, while coastal areas and islands are expected to record highs of between 40°C and 45°C. Mountain temperatures will range from 32°C to 38°C.
Conditions will become humid overnight and into Monday morning over some western coastal areas, with a possibility of mist forming.
Winds will be light to moderate, at speeds of 10km/h to 20km/h and reaching 30km/h. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The weather is expected to become more unsettled from Monday, when convective clouds could develop over eastern areas during the afternoon and may bring rainfall.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some western areas, with fog or mist possible.
Winds will also strengthen, reaching 40km/h at times and potentially stirring up blowing dust. The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Tuesday, the chance of convective cloud formation will extend across eastern and southern parts of the country during the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall.
Some coastal areas could become humid overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a chance of mist.
Winds are again forecast to reach up to 40km/h and may cause blowing dust. Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and bring further chances of rain.
Winds could again reach 40km/h, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight to moderate.
The unsettled spell could continue into Thursday, with convective clouds forecast to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall.
Winds will remain light to moderate but could freshen at times to 40km/h, raising dust.
Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The outlook points to five consecutive days with some chance of rain from Sunday through Thursday, although the location and nature of the rainfall will vary, beginning with possible light showers in northern and eastern areas on Sunday before shifting towards afternoon convective rainfall over eastern and southern parts of the country during the working week.