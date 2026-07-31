GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather forecast: UAE braces for rain early next week

Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas on Monday and Tuesday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eastern and southern regions may see afternoon showers, with dusty winds at times.
Eastern and southern regions may see afternoon showers, with dusty winds at times.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could see afternoon showers early next week as unstable weather returns to eastern and southern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said convective clouds are expected to develop over the east and south on Monday and Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain during the afternoon.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The conditions are being driven by a surface low-pressure system extending from the east, combined with an upper-level trough affecting the country.

Saturday's weather is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds building over eastern and southern regions later in the day. 

Winds will shift from south-easterly to north-westerly, remaining light to moderate but becoming fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 20km/h, reaching up to 30km/h. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover increasing over the eastern mountains during the afternoon. Winds are forecast to freshen intermittently, reaching up to 35km/h, while sea conditions will stay slight.

The NCM expects similar conditions on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and the potential for convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas. 

Rainfall is possible during the afternoon on both days, while south-easterly to north-easterly winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 40km/h and raising dust and blowing sand in exposed areas.

Seas are forecast to remain slight throughout the period in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, 42°C to 37°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C over the mountains.

Rain to hit parts of UAE as temperatures reach 48°C

1m read
Hail and heavy rain drench Masafi and parts of the UAE's Eastern Region.

Heavy rain and hail sweep parts of UAE's Eastern region

2m read
Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in internal areas, 37°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in mountainous regions.

48°C ahead: UAE to see heat, humidity and possible rain

1m read
A chance of rain expected across the UAE's eastern parts

Rain expected in eastern region of the UAE on Tuesday

1m read