Convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas on Monday and Tuesday
Abu Dhabi: Parts of the UAE could see afternoon showers early next week as unstable weather returns to eastern and southern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said convective clouds are expected to develop over the east and south on Monday and Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain during the afternoon.
The conditions are being driven by a surface low-pressure system extending from the east, combined with an upper-level trough affecting the country.
Saturday's weather is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds building over eastern and southern regions later in the day.
Winds will shift from south-easterly to north-westerly, remaining light to moderate but becoming fresh at times, with speeds of 10 to 20km/h, reaching up to 30km/h. Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Sunday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover increasing over the eastern mountains during the afternoon. Winds are forecast to freshen intermittently, reaching up to 35km/h, while sea conditions will stay slight.
The NCM expects similar conditions on Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and the potential for convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas.
Rainfall is possible during the afternoon on both days, while south-easterly to north-easterly winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 40km/h and raising dust and blowing sand in exposed areas.
Seas are forecast to remain slight throughout the period in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.