Showers hit Masafi as hot, sunny weather prevails across the rest of the country
Dubai: Parts of the eastern and western UAE saw rainfall on Monday afternoon as convective clouds developed over the mountains, while sunny skies and hot summer weather continued across much of the rest of the country.
Today afternoon, rain fell over Masafi, located on the border between the emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, providing a contrast to the clear conditions across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates, where temperatures remained high.
The localised showers were in line with forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which had predicted convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, with a chance of rainfall, while fair to partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere.
The rainfall reflects the UAE's typical summer weather pattern, in which intense daytime heating over the Hajar Mountains triggers the development of convective clouds capable of producing brief but occasionally heavy showers.
The NCM said humid conditions are expected to develop overnight and into Tuesday morning, with a chance of mist or fog over some coastal areas. Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, freshening at times to raise blowing dust, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Two days ago, heavy rain swept across Al Dhaid and Suhaila in Sharjah on Saturday afternoon, with reports of flowing wadis and intense downpours after the NCM warned of convective cloud activity across parts of the country's east.
As the unstable weather continued in some parts of the country, the NCM urged the public to follow official weather updates and avoid circulating rumours. It advised motorists to exercise caution while driving during rainfall, stay away from areas prone to flash flooding and water accumulation, avoid open or elevated places during lightning and thunderstorms, and remain alert to downburst winds that could reduce visibility and dislodge loose objects.
The forecaster also issued separate safety guidance for hail, advising the public to follow instructions issued by local authorities, monitor official weather forecasts, and take all necessary precautions should hailstorms occur.