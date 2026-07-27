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UAE weather: Hail and heavy rain hit Masafi, Eastern Region

Showers hit Masafi as hot, sunny weather prevails across the rest of the country

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Hail and heavy rain drench Masafi and parts of the UAE's Eastern Region.
Hail and heavy rain drench Masafi and parts of the UAE's Eastern Region.
X / Stomr_centre

Dubai: Parts of the eastern and western UAE saw rainfall on Monday afternoon as convective clouds developed over the mountains, while sunny skies and hot summer weather continued across much of the rest of the country.

Today afternoon, rain fell over Masafi, located on the border between the emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, providing a contrast to the clear conditions across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates, where temperatures remained high.

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The localised showers were in line with forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which had predicted convective cloud formation over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, with a chance of rainfall, while fair to partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere.

The rainfall reflects the UAE's typical summer weather pattern, in which intense daytime heating over the Hajar Mountains triggers the development of convective clouds capable of producing brief but occasionally heavy showers.

The NCM said humid conditions are expected to develop overnight and into Tuesday morning, with a chance of mist or fog over some coastal areas. Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, freshening at times to raise blowing dust, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Two days ago, heavy rain swept across Al Dhaid and Suhaila in Sharjah on Saturday afternoon, with reports of flowing wadis and intense downpours after the NCM warned of convective cloud activity across parts of the country's east.

As the unstable weather continued in some parts of the country, the NCM urged the public to follow official weather updates and avoid circulating rumours. It advised motorists to exercise caution while driving during rainfall, stay away from areas prone to flash flooding and water accumulation, avoid open or elevated places during lightning and thunderstorms, and remain alert to downburst winds that could reduce visibility and dislodge loose objects.

The forecaster also issued separate safety guidance for hail, advising the public to follow instructions issued by local authorities, monitor official weather forecasts, and take all necessary precautions should hailstorms occur.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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