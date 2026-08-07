NCM forecasts showers, thunderstorms and gusts reaching up to 50kph until Monday
Abu Dhabi: Rain fell along the Abu Dhabi–Razin road in the Al Dhafra region on Friday as the UAE entered a period of unsettled weather expected to continue for four days, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting showers of varying intensity, thunderstorms and strong winds across parts of the country.
The NCM said the weather system is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-air trough, creating favourable conditions for the development of convective clouds.
The unstable conditions are expected to affect parts of the eastern and southern regions initially before extending to some inland and western areas over the weekend.
On Friday, skies are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with convective cloud formation developing during the afternoon over eastern and southern areas, bringing rainfall in some locations.
Winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen at times, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility. The sea is expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The unsettled weather is forecast to continue on Saturday, when convective clouds are expected to spread from eastern and southern areas to parts of the interior, accompanied by rain and fresh to strong winds. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10kph and 25kph, reaching up to 50kph in stronger gusts associated with thunderclouds.
On Sunday, the NCM expects partly cloudy skies across much of the country, with another chance of convective cloud formation over eastern and western regions extending inland.
Rainfall of varying intensity is forecast, while gusty winds could again lift dust and sand, with peak speeds of up to 50kph.
Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable on Monday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a continued possibility of convective clouds over eastern and southern areas bringing isolated rainfall.
Winds are forecast to ease slightly, reaching up to 40kph, before conditions improve on Tuesday, when skies are expected to become generally fair to partly cloudy with lighter northwesterly winds and slight seas.