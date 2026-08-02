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UAE Weather: Four days of rain beginning Monday across eastern and southern areas

Afternoon convective clouds could bring rain to some inland areas for four days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The unsettled conditions are being driven by the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-level low.
The unsettled conditions are being driven by the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-level low.
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Dubai: Rain is expected to return to parts of the UAE from Monday and continue for four consecutive days, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting afternoon showers over eastern and southern regions that could extend to some inland areas.

The NCM said the unsettled conditions are being driven by the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by a weak upper-level low.

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The weather on Monday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rainfall.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at 10 to 25kph, strengthening at times to 40kph, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The outlook for Tuesday points to partly cloudy skies across much of the country, with renewed chances of convective cloud formation over eastern and southern regions that may spread to some inland areas, accompanied by rainfall.

Similar weather is expected on Wednesday, with partly cloudy conditions and afternoon showers over the east and south. On both days, south-easterly to north-easterly winds are forecast to become active at times, raising dust in exposed areas, with gusts reaching 40kph.

On Thursday, the NCM expects partly cloudy conditions to persist, with another chance of afternoon convective clouds and showers over eastern and southern parts of the country.

Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times and generating blowing dust, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the four-day forecast period.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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