Temperatures reach 48C as eastern areas face afternoon rain and stronger winds
Dubai: The UAE is set for another hot day on Sunday, with temperatures climbing to 48C in inland areas as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy skies and the possibility of afternoon showers over eastern parts of the country.
Light to moderate south-easterly winds, turning north-westerly at times, are expected to freshen occasionally, reaching up to 35kph, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 48C in Liwa, 47C in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, 46C in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, and 45C in Umm Al Quwain, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to the low 30s.
Humidity is expected to remain high in coastal areas, reaching up to 90 per cent over some islands, while inland humidity will be considerably lower.
The weather is expected to become more unsettled from Monday through Wednesday, with the NCM forecasting the development of convective clouds over eastern and southern parts of the country during the afternoon, bringing the chance of rainfall.
Winds will strengthen to 40kph at times, raising dust and blowing sand in exposed areas, while partly cloudy skies are expected to persist through midweek.
Despite the increased cloud activity, sea conditions are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.