NCM forecasts blowing dust, stronger winds and lower temperatures from Tuesday
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for generally fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with clouds expected to develop over eastern and southern areas, where they could become convective, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching up to 35km/h at times, are expected to stir blowing dust in exposed areas. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 39°C and 45°C in coastal and island areas, 42°C to 48°C inland and 33°C to 38°C in the mountains.
The weather is expected to become partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Monday, with temperatures rising slightly. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are forecast to stay slight.
A gradual cooling trend is then forecast from Tuesday, with temperatures easing over some coastal areas as partly cloudy conditions persist, particularly across northern parts of the country.
Winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching up to 40km/h and raising blowing dust. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters, while the Sea of Oman remains slight.
The slight fall in temperatures is expected to continue into Wednesday under fair to partly cloudy skies. Humid conditions are forecast during the night and into Thursday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with fresh north-westerly winds continuing to generate dust at times.
By Thursday, the NCM expects fair to partly cloudy conditions to persist, with light to moderate winds freshening intermittently. Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.