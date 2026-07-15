Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide is expected at 3.10pm and the second at 1.29am, while low tides will occur at 8.14am and 7.13pm. In the Sea of Oman, high tides are forecast at 10.49am and 10.01pm, with low tides at 4.41pm and 4.45am.