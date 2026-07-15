GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE weather: Temperatures to reach 47°C as rain clouds form in east and south

Convective clouds may bring showers through Saturday as dusty winds strengthen

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Conditions would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rising temperatures and the possibility of rainfall from developing clouds.
Conditions would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rising temperatures and the possibility of rainfall from developing clouds.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE is set for another spell of intense summer heat on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach 47°C in parts of the country as convective clouds bring a chance of rain to eastern and southern areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology said conditions would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rising temperatures and the possibility of rainfall from developing clouds.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times and blowing dust, particularly across southern areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will range from 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching 40km/h.

Ras Al Khaimah and Liwa are forecast to record the country’s highest temperature at 47°C, while Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain are expected to reach 45°C. Temperatures will peak at 42°C in Ajman, Al Ruwais and Al Sila, 41°C in Dalma and 39°C in Fujairah.

Humidity levels could rise to 85 per cent in several coastal and island locations, including Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Al Ruwais, Al Sila and Dalma. Overnight lows will range from 27°C in Liwa to 33°C in Fujairah.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide is expected at 3.10pm and the second at 1.29am, while low tides will occur at 8.14am and 7.13pm. In the Sea of Oman, high tides are forecast at 10.49am and 10.01pm, with low tides at 4.41pm and 4.45am.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Thursday, when convective clouds may again form in the east and south and bring rainfall. Winds could reach 40km/h, raising dust in exposed areas, while seas remain slight to moderate.

Friday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with further convective cloud development possible in eastern and southern districts. Winds are expected to reach 35km/h, while marine conditions remain slight to moderate.

By Saturday, the weather is forecast to become generally fair to partly cloudy, although some clouds developing in the east and south may still become convective. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal areas, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weather

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Temperatures on Friday are expected to hover around seasonal levels, reaching highs of 29°C in Abu Dhabi, 27°C in Dubai and up to 34°C in Fujairah and Liwa.

UAE sees shifting weather: Hot, windy and dusty ahead

1m read
Temperatures highs will reach up to 47 degree Celsius today across the UAE.

Brace for 47°C: Dust, humidity to make UAE feel hotter

1m read
The unsettled conditions are forecast to continue through Wednesday and Thursday, with the highest probability of afternoon cloud build-up and rainfall focused on eastern areas.

UAE braces for four days of rain chances

2m read
Temperatures are forecast to range between 42C and 47C inland, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous areas.

UAE temperatures to hit as high as 47°C

1m read