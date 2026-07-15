Convective clouds may bring showers through Saturday as dusty winds strengthen
Dubai: The UAE is set for another spell of intense summer heat on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach 47°C in parts of the country as convective clouds bring a chance of rain to eastern and southern areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology said conditions would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rising temperatures and the possibility of rainfall from developing clouds.
Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times and blowing dust, particularly across southern areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will range from 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching 40km/h.
Ras Al Khaimah and Liwa are forecast to record the country’s highest temperature at 47°C, while Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain are expected to reach 45°C. Temperatures will peak at 42°C in Ajman, Al Ruwais and Al Sila, 41°C in Dalma and 39°C in Fujairah.
Humidity levels could rise to 85 per cent in several coastal and island locations, including Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Al Ruwais, Al Sila and Dalma. Overnight lows will range from 27°C in Liwa to 33°C in Fujairah.
Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide is expected at 3.10pm and the second at 1.29am, while low tides will occur at 8.14am and 7.13pm. In the Sea of Oman, high tides are forecast at 10.49am and 10.01pm, with low tides at 4.41pm and 4.45am.
Unsettled conditions are expected to continue on Thursday, when convective clouds may again form in the east and south and bring rainfall. Winds could reach 40km/h, raising dust in exposed areas, while seas remain slight to moderate.
Friday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with further convective cloud development possible in eastern and southern districts. Winds are expected to reach 35km/h, while marine conditions remain slight to moderate.
By Saturday, the weather is forecast to become generally fair to partly cloudy, although some clouds developing in the east and south may still become convective. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Sunday morning across some coastal areas, with slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.