Fresh winds may lift dust while unsettled conditions linger before easing this weekend
Dubai: The UAE is set for another hot and partly cloudy day on Thursday, with temperatures climbing to 48°C inland and a chance of convective clouds bringing rainfall to eastern and southern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM said a surface low-pressure system extending from the east, combined with an upper-air low-pressure system, will create conditions favourable for cloud development later in the day.
Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, ranging from 10km/h to 25km/h and gusting up to 40km/h, are expected to stir blowing dust at times. Seas will remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 47°C to 48°C across inland areas, 43°C to 47°C along coastal and island regions, and 32°C to 37°C in the mountains.
The unsettled pattern is expected to continue into Friday, with partly cloudy skies and another chance of convective clouds over eastern and southern regions that could produce rainfall. Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 40km/h.
Conditions are expected to become slightly more stable over the weekend. Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, although convective cloud development remains possible in the east and south. Humid conditions are forecast overnight and into Sunday morning across some western coastal areas.
By Sunday and Monday, the NCM expects generally fair to partly cloudy weather, with only limited cloud build-up over eastern areas. Winds will gradually shift from southeasterly to northwesterly while remaining light to moderate, with occasional gusts reaching 35km/h. Seas are forecast to stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.