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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures scorch to 50°C as afternoon rain chances continue

NCM forecasts convective clouds, blowing dust, scattered showers through Saturday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains.
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Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to climb to 50°C inland today, while afternoon convective clouds could bring scattered rainfall to parts of the country's internal, eastern and southern regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM forecast partly cloudy skies in general, with light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds of 10-25 km/h, freshening at times to reach 45 km/h inland and 35 km/h in coastal areas. Stronger winds associated with convective clouds may cause blowing dust and reduce visibility in exposed areas.

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Temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The prevailing weather pattern is linked to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, creating favourable conditions for local convective activity over the coming days.

Similar conditions are forecast to persist through Saturday, with a chance of afternoon convective clouds and rainfall over eastern and southern areas. Winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and raising blowing dust, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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