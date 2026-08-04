NCM forecasts convective clouds, blowing dust, scattered showers through Saturday
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to climb to 50°C inland today, while afternoon convective clouds could bring scattered rainfall to parts of the country's internal, eastern and southern regions, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM forecast partly cloudy skies in general, with light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds of 10-25 km/h, freshening at times to reach 45 km/h inland and 35 km/h in coastal areas. Stronger winds associated with convective clouds may cause blowing dust and reduce visibility in exposed areas.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 45°C and 50°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The prevailing weather pattern is linked to an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, creating favourable conditions for local convective activity over the coming days.
Similar conditions are forecast to persist through Saturday, with a chance of afternoon convective clouds and rainfall over eastern and southern areas. Winds are expected to freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and raising blowing dust, while seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.