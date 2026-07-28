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UAE weather forecast: Rain, strong winds as temperatures reach 48°C

Convective clouds spread from eastern mountains, bringing showers and blowing dust

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE braces for extreme heat up to 48°C, convective clouds, rainfall in eastern and inland areas, and fresh to strong winds reducing visibility.
UAE braces for extreme heat up to 48°C, convective clouds, rainfall in eastern and inland areas, and fresh to strong winds reducing visibility.
Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is expected to see another day of unstable summer weather today, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting rainfall over eastern and some inland areas as convective clouds spread beyond the mountains, accompanied by fresh to strong winds and blowing dust.

The NCM said fair to partly cloudy conditions would prevail across much of the country, while convective cloud formation over eastern areas is expected to extend into some internal regions, bringing rainfall during the day. The weather system is associated with an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, supported by an upper-air low-pressure system.

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Temperatures are forecast to reach between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in the mountains. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, with speeds reaching up to 45 km/h over inland and mountainous areas, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed locations. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The unsettled conditions are expected to persist over the coming days, with the NCM forecasting further convective cloud development over eastern and southern parts of the country through Saturday, bringing additional chances of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly from Thursday, while winds will continue to freshen at times, with seas remaining slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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