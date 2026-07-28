Convective clouds spread from eastern mountains, bringing showers and blowing dust
Dubai: The UAE is expected to see another day of unstable summer weather today, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting rainfall over eastern and some inland areas as convective clouds spread beyond the mountains, accompanied by fresh to strong winds and blowing dust.
The NCM said fair to partly cloudy conditions would prevail across much of the country, while convective cloud formation over eastern areas is expected to extend into some internal regions, bringing rainfall during the day. The weather system is associated with an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, supported by an upper-air low-pressure system.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, 37°C to 42°C along the coast and islands, and 31°C to 37°C in the mountains. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times, with speeds reaching up to 45 km/h over inland and mountainous areas, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed locations. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The unsettled conditions are expected to persist over the coming days, with the NCM forecasting further convective cloud development over eastern and southern parts of the country through Saturday, bringing additional chances of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly from Thursday, while winds will continue to freshen at times, with seas remaining slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.