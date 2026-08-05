Convective clouds and blowing dust as unsettled weather expected to continue
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon rainfall through Sunday as convective clouds continue to develop over eastern and southern parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
For Wednesday, the NCM forecast partly cloudy conditions in general, with convective cloud formation over some eastern and southern areas that could bring rainfall. Light to moderate south-easterly winds will freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and raising blowing dust in exposed areas.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 45°C and 49°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the week. Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a continued chance of afternoon convective clouds bringing scattered rainfall over eastern and southern areas.
Winds are forecast to remain light to moderate, freshening at times to 40 km/h and causing blowing dust, while sea conditions are expected to stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.