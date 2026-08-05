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UAE weather forecast: Afternoon rain chances persist through Sunday as temperatures near 49°C

Convective clouds and blowing dust as unsettled weather expected to continue

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Partly cloudy skies, scattered rain chances to linger over eastern and southern areas
Partly cloudy skies, scattered rain chances to linger over eastern and southern areas
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Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon rainfall through Sunday as convective clouds continue to develop over eastern and southern parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

For Wednesday, the NCM forecast partly cloudy conditions in general, with convective cloud formation over some eastern and southern areas that could bring rainfall. Light to moderate south-easterly winds will freshen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h and raising blowing dust in exposed areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 45°C and 49°C inland, 42°C to 47°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 39°C in the mountains. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

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The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the week. Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday, while Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, with a continued chance of afternoon convective clouds bringing scattered rainfall over eastern and southern areas.

Winds are forecast to remain light to moderate, freshening at times to 40 km/h and causing blowing dust, while sea conditions are expected to stay slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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